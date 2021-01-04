Willie Revillame meets Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon baby

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Meryll Soriano introduced her baby to her father Willie Revillame.

In her Instagram account, Meryll posted photos of her with the Kapuso host carrying her baby.

"With Lolo," Meryll wrote in the caption.

Meryll's new baby is with her boyfriend Joem Bascon. The actress revealed on social media on New Year that she and Joem are now back together and now have a child together.

She posted a photo of them together with her firstborn Elijah recently.

"2021! May this year be kinder to us all. May we all find peace, joy and love. New year, new hopes, new positive outcomes. Happy New Year from our family to yours!" Meryll wrote.

It can be recalled that Joem and his live-in partner for eight years Crisha Uy broke up last November 2019. It is not clear, however, why they broke up.

Joem and Meryll worked together in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Starla” in 2019 and for the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 movie “Culion.”

They first worked together in the teleserye “I Love Betty La Fea” in 2008.

In January last year, Joem and Meryll evaded media questions regarding their rumored relationship.

In the press conference of “Starla,” the then rumored couple was asked if the rekindling of their romance was true.

“Very special for us ang ‘Starla’ kasi sobrang daming pagkakaibigan na nangyari, naging well-bonded kami,” Joem said.

“Even after hindi kami nag-te-taping, nagkikita kami… We get together. It’s very special for me, especially, kasi sobrang tagal naming ginawa ang ‘Starla.’ Talagang naging magbabarkada kami, naging masaya kami na magkakasama,” he added.

Joem generalized his answer when asked if “Starla” is special for him because he worked with Meryll.

“That’s why it’s very special for us — not just for me and Meme. I guess I can speak for Judy Ann (Santos) also and Tito Joel (Torre), and for everyone in the cast,” he said.

Meryll said the Philippine adaptation of the Colombian soap opera “I Love Betty La Fea” is “very, very special” to her.

“Marami talagang nabuong love,” she said.

When asked if her supposed reconciliation with Joem was something she wished upon on “Starla,” Meryll answered, “Abangan sa last five starry nights!”

Meryll and Joem spent the New Year’s eve together based on photos on social media sites. When asked to confirm the photo, Meryll said: “Happy New Year! Happy 2020!”

Joem and Meryll first became a pair for a year in 2009.