KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Willie Revillame meets Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon baby
Meryll Soriano with dad Willie Revillame carrying her baby with Joem Bascon.
Meryll Soriano via Instagram
Willie Revillame meets Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon baby
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 10:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Meryll Soriano introduced her baby to her father Willie Revillame.

In her Instagram account, Meryll posted photos of her with the Kapuso host carrying her baby.

 

 

"With Lolo," Meryll wrote in the caption.

Meryll's new baby is with her boyfriend Joem Bascon. The actress revealed on social media on New Year that she and Joem are now back together and now have a child together.

She posted a photo of them together with her firstborn Elijah recently.

"2021! May this year be kinder to us all. May we all find peace, joy and love. New year, new hopes, new positive outcomes. Happy New Year from our family to yours!" Meryll wrote.

 

 

It can be recalled that Joem and his live-in partner for eight years Crisha Uy broke up last November 2019. It is not clear, however, why they broke up.

Joem and Meryll worked together in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Starla” in 2019 and for the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 movie “Culion.”

They first worked together in the teleserye “I Love Betty La Fea” in 2008.

In January last year, Joem and Meryll evaded media questions regarding their rumored relationship.

In the press conference of “Starla,” the then rumored couple was asked if the rekindling of their romance was true.

“Very special for us ang ‘Starla’ kasi sobrang daming pagkakaibigan na nangyari, naging well-bonded kami,” Joem said.

“Even after hindi kami nag-te-taping, nagkikita kami… We get together. It’s very special for me, especially, kasi sobrang tagal naming ginawa ang ‘Starla.’ Talagang naging magbabarkada kami, naging masaya kami na magkakasama,” he added.

Joem generalized his answer when asked if “Starla” is special for him because he worked with Meryll.

“That’s why it’s very special for us — not just for me and Meme. I guess I can speak for Judy Ann (Santos) also and Tito Joel (Torre), and for everyone in the cast,” he said.

Meryll said the Philippine adaptation of the Colombian soap opera “I Love Betty La Fea” is “very, very special” to her.

“Marami talagang nabuong love,” she said.

When asked if her supposed reconciliation with Joem was something she wished upon on “Starla,” Meryll answered, “Abangan sa last five starry nights!”

Meryll and Joem spent the New Year’s eve together based on photos on social media sites. When asked to confirm the photo, Meryll said: “Happy New Year! Happy 2020!”

Joem and Meryll first became a pair for a year in 2009. 

MERYLL SORIANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The lessons of 2020
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
More than a dozen celebrities on what they learned and what they look forward to
Entertainment
fbfb
Charlie against the giants
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Until last Tuesday during this one-on-one, Charlie Dizon couldn’t believe that she won Best Actress of the virtual 2020...
Entertainment
fbfb
Andrea Brillantes' dream house for her family is 10 years in the making
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that her dream house was finally completed after 10 years. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban reveals new boyfriend on New Year's eve
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban ended 2020 with a bang as she revealed that she is in a relationship with her non-showbiz...
Entertainment
fbfb
Praying for a peaceful, healthy & happy 2021
By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
I made an effort to hear Mass in a church after experiencing the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that was felt in parts of the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Russu Laurente, the "Bunsong Boksingero" of General Santos City, was evicted after only receiving 4.39% of viewers' vote...
Entertainment
fbfb
Don’t miss it
By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 11 hours ago
An old house with a shadowy past in a bucolic Japanese village.
Entertainment
fbfb
Diego Loyzaga reveals he's in a relationship with Barbie Imperial
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya celebrities Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial are now officially in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Mame: Broadway goes to CCP
By Danny Dolor | 2 days ago
Broadway went to the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbfb
A heart-warming letter from a 107-year-old lady
By Ricky Lo | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s the second day of New Year (the Year of the Ox which starts next month yet as per the Chinese calendar).
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with