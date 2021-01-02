Mame: Broadway goes to CCP

Broadway went to the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The hit Broadway play Mame went to the CCP in July 1976.

The local production starred Baby Barredo and directed by Zeneida Amador.

Mame was presented for the 60th anniversary of the Philippine National Bank.

It was choreographed by Rose Borromeo, with Arturo Cruz as costume designer, Teddy Hilado as light director and future National Artist Salvador ‘Badong’ Bernal as set designer.

Mame is the story of an American socialite ahead of her time. She is a fun-loving party giver, but a warm, generous and kind person.

Supporting Barredo were Becca Godines, Bobby Ledesma, Roger Chua, Chito Ponce Enrile and Freddie Santos.— RKC