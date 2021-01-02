KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Mame: Broadway goes to CCP
Baby Barredo with Bobby Ledesma, Roger Chua, Chito Ponce Enrile and Freddie Santos.
Mame: Broadway goes to CCP
REMEMBER WHEN? - Danny Dolor (The Philippine Star) - January 2, 2021 - 12:00am

Broadway went to the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The hit Broadway play Mame went to the CCP in July 1976.

The local production starred Baby Barredo and directed by Zeneida Amador.

Mame was presented for the 60th anniversary of the Philippine National Bank.

It was choreographed by Rose Borromeo, with Arturo Cruz as costume designer, Teddy Hilado as light director and future National Artist Salvador ‘Badong’ Bernal as set designer.

Mame is the story of an American socialite ahead of her time. She is a fun-loving party giver, but a warm, generous and kind person.

Supporting Barredo were Becca Godines, Bobby Ledesma, Roger Chua, Chito Ponce Enrile and Freddie Santos.— RKC

BROADWAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Giselle Sanchez crowned 2020 Noble Queen of the Universe International
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress-comedienne Giselle Sanchez won the Noble Queen of the Universe International. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi enters '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
"Always freezing."
Entertainment
fbfb
Harry and Meghan's son reveals 'American accent' on podcast
2 days ago
Archie, born in May 2019, giggles and wishes listeners "Happy New Year" at the end of the couple's debut on the Spotify audio...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sheryl: Am I pregnant (daw)?
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
As in most showbiz yarn, the subject is the last to know.
Entertainment
fbfb
Maine Mendoza's mom seeks probe on fake scandal video
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Mary Ann Mendoza, mother of Kapuso host Maine Mendoza, sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation after...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
A heart-warming letter from a 107-year-old lady
By Ricky Lo | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s the second day of New Year (the Year of the Ox which starts next month yet as per the Chinese calendar).
Entertainment
fbfb
Kira Balinger bares secrets behind trending 'lockdown' abs, Grae Fernandez reacts
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kira Balinger revealed the secret behind her trending "lockdown abs." 
Entertainment
fbfb
Oh my, it’s Maymay... & Edward!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Do we have enough time?
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam Quiambao is pregnant with her second child at 45
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Ardy Roberto. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Baby Boom...Zoom, Zoom!
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Signing off.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with