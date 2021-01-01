Kira Balinger bares secrets behind trending 'lockdown' abs, Grae Fernandez reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kira Balinger revealed the secret behind her trending "lockdown abs."

During her recent virtual press conference for her signing of an exclusive Star Magic contract, Kira told Philstar.com that although she has a lean physique, she only works out when she feels like it.

“I'm really focused on my core and my butt. 'Yon po talaga 'yung winowork out ko. No pressure, I mean I just really workout when I feel like it. Siyempre body love. It keeps you fit and at the same time, happy. I think it's something people should include in their lives kahit konti,” she said.

Kira's love team partner in the teleserye "Ang Iyo Ay Akin," Grae Fernandez, meanwhile, said that he relly loves to workout for good vibes.

“Ako po mahilig po talaga kong magwork-out. Very energizing, parang natutuwa ka, mas positive 'yung energy. So I'm very happy na ginagawa na din ni Kira 'yon,” he said.

During the virtual media conference for the teleserye’s Book 2, Kira admitted that feels “kilig” with Grae.

“Aminin ko, bilang Kira, kinikilig po ako kay Grae. As I’ve said before in my past interviews, I see kung gaano siya ka-passionate and the way he looks at me kapag meron kaming eksena na sweet-sweet, pero love, eh, ‘wag muna. Kilig-kilig muna,” she said.