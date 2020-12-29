KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Sheryl: Am I pregnant (daw)?
The rumor started when Sheryl Cruz was linked to Jeric Gonzales, her leading man in the Kapuso soap Magkaagaw which will resume airing soon on the GMA Afternoon Primetime block
Sheryl: Am I pregnant (daw)?
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - December 29, 2020 - 12:00am

As in most showbiz yarn, the subject is the last to know.

Texted by Funfare about the rumor (reported both in “blind items” and “wide-awake” items), Sheryl Cruz asked, “What tsismis?

That she’s, ehem, pregnant.

“Oh, wow! Hahaha!!! And who is the father daw?

Jeric Gonzales who was being linked to her when they started doing the soap Magkaagaw which is set to resume airing soon on the Kapuso Afternoon Primetime Drama after it was put on hold due to the pandemic. Sheryl is divorced from John Norman Bustos (a sheriff with the San Francisco Police Department in the USA) by whom she has a teenage daughter, while Jeric claimed in a Funfare exclusive interview (out next week) that he is single.

“I just came back from a lock-in taping of Magkaagaw and got my period on the second week of the taping, so that’s my answer,” adding, “and if the tsismis is true, wow, ang ganda o ang guapo siguro ng magiging anak namin.”

So what’s the real score between her and Jeric?

Hahaha! It’s probably our fans wanting us so much to be together. Jeric and I are okay naman. And if I do date or have a steady boyfriend, I won’t deny it to the entire world.”

And then Sheryl plugged her YouTube Channel That’s SHERYLtainment and maybe to quash the tsismis, she invited Jeric to appear as guest on its Christmas special edition over the weekend.

James Yap with children Michael James and Francesca Michelle upon his return to Italy.
From James Yap’s Instagram

James flies back to Italy

Right after the PBA “bubble” games, Rain Or Shine shooting forward/small forward James Yap flew back to Italy to join his family and felt like a winner (Rain Or Shine lost to champion Ginebra Team) when he got a warm welcome from his children Michael James/MJ and Francesca Michelle.

The Yaps left Manila early July and James planned to return soon but his flights had been cancelled. He came back in September, quarantined for two weeks before he went to the “bubble” in Clark.

After spending the Christmas and New Year, James might stay longer in Urbino, Italy (four hours by car to Rome) to enjoy quality family time. During his first stay there, the 6’3” player served as yayo (nanny) to his kids and even celebrated their birthday with them (MJ turned four last Aug. 8 and Francesca two last June 27).

“Our place is near the university area and a park with a basketball court,” James told Funfare in an interview at that time, “so I get to run and practice shooting. I even joined a yoga class.”

His yayo duties will probably go the same way: Wake up at 9 a.m., play with the kids after breakfast, put the kids to bed for siesta, work out, more playtime after lunch, continue working until before dinner and sleep at 11 p.m. During his spare time, James was able to visit neighboring places like Florence and Tuscany (where the Leaning Tower of Pisa is).

“I’m back to a diet of pizza and pasta,” James texted Funfare with a laugh. “Actually, I’m not staying long. I’ll be back Jan. 15.”

Ronnie drops heartwarming Christmas songs for Pinoys

Though busy helping the community as an army reservist (Active 2nd Lieutenant, RES, PA) during this pandemic, Ronnie Liang managed to release new Christmas songs Tuloy na Tuloy pa rin Ang Pasko and Sana Ngayong Pasko.

“I want to inspire my kababayan both here and abroad that we still have to celebrate Christmas despite hardships,” said Ronnie.

Tuloy na Tuloy pa rin Ang Pasko was composed by Andrei Dionisio and arranged by Paulo Zarate (YouTube link: https://youtu.be/kipsmZtI7Ks).

The actor-pilot feels blessed sharing his gift of singing to all the Filipinos. Recently, he serenaded victims of Typhoon Rolly in Guinobatan and Camalig, Albay.

Sana Ngayong Pasko is a classic composed by Jimmy Borja and arranged by Paulo Zarate. The very active 2nd Lieutenant (RES, PA) hopes to inspire more people through his Christmas songs available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon and other digital music platforms (YouTube link: https://youtu.be/jiqnemiAm5Y).

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

JAMES YAP RONNIE LIANG SHERYL CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Helpless, hopeless': Lani Misalucha reveals she's devastated after loss of hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso singer Lani Misalucha revealed the reason she left GMA’s singing reality show “The Clash.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities remind Filipinos over holidays that body-shaming is not okay
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
An easy alternative, Jennylyn said, is simply asking a person “kumusta ka na (how are you).”
Entertainment
fbfb
What I am thankful for in 2020
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
It’s the last Monday of 2020 and it will be the New Year in four days.
Entertainment
fbfb
Award affirms Lizaso’s closeness to FPJ
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It is perhaps more than mere coincidence that the birthday of NCCA chairman and CCP president Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Tahimik lang': Vice Ganda admits missing MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda admitted that he misses the Metro Manila Film Festival after his movie didn’t make the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
ABS-CBN’s magical Christmas IDs
By Kane Errol Choa | 58 minutes ago
Christmas in the Philippines will not be complete without an ABS-CBN Christmas ID that unites Filipinos worldwide with messages...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi enters '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
"Always freezing."
Entertainment
fbfb
Best actress Charlie Dizon never got complete 'Fan Girl' script
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Charlie would only receive the script per scene the same day she would shoot the scene. The director commended her ability...
Entertainment
fbfb
Paolo Avelino, Antoinette Jadaone post appeals as streaming site goes after MMFF pirates
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
“Fan Girl” director Antoinette Jadaone and the film’s lead actor Paulo Avelino cried foul after their movie...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bagging major awards, 'Fan Girl' is MMFF's biggest winner
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Antoinette Jadaone’s “Fan Girl” emerged as the top winning film at the recently concluded Metro Manila Film...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with