'Helpless, hopeless': Lani Misalucha reveals she's devastated after loss of hearing

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso singer Lani Misalucha revealed the reason she left GMA’s singing reality show “The Clash.”

In a video posted by GMA on its YouTube channel, Lani said she and her husband Noli are now deaf in one ear due to bacterial meningitis.

“Ang nangyari kasi sa amin, nagkaroon kami ng bacterial meningitis, it’s called the streptococcus swiss. Both coming from ICU, first yung husband ko ang pumasok noong October 9. On October 10, ‘di na talaga maganda ang pakiramdam ko, masakit ang buong katawan, pounding headache and then diniretso na rin ako sa ICU,” Lani said.

“Mayroon lang kaming patuloy na nararamdaman which is yung dizziness at pagkahina ng pandinig, para kang nasa ilalim ng tubig so muffled talaga at saka high pitch,” she added.

“The Asia’s Nightingale" admitted that she felt devastated with the loss of her hearing, saying it's difficult for her to sing if she can't hear.

“Di ko pa rin talaga ma-absorb na ito yung nangyari. Parang paano to? Singer ako, kailangan ko ng pandinig ko. Parang sinabi ko na lang sa sarili ko na, ‘okay singing might not be for me anymore,’” she said.

She added that she feels helpless and hopeless as she continues to search for answers.

“Feeling ko helpless ako at hopeless na rin. Wala pa kong nakitang answers right now e. Actually nagse-search pa rin ako. I keep on searching, meron pa rin siyang ibang sagot. Hindi lang natin nakikita kasi iba yung gusto nating sagot na matanggap. Ito yung binigay na challenge, then I’ll take the challenge,” Lani said.