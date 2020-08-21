Jane De Leon 'deeply saddened' by 'Darna' postponement

MANILA, Philippines — The highly-anticipated "Darna" film starring Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon will not take flight anytime soon.

ABS-CBN on Friday announced its careful decision to postpone the film production indefinitely due to the impact of COVID-19.

“We are committed to following production guidelines under the new normal and the safety of the actors and production team is a top priority. However, because the movie requires complex logistics, crowd shots, and fight scenes that involve physical contact, it will be difficult to give justice to the superhero film while strictly adhering to the guidelines,” ABS-CBN said in a Friday release.

Aside from production woes, the media network cited difficulty assessing whether cinemas would recover and audiences would return with the ongoing health crisis.

“I’m deeply saddened by the postponement of the Darna project. However, safety comes first as always. Thank you so much for the support & understanding. Let’s pray for everyone’s safety. God Bless!” Jane wrote on social media.

The rights to the movie will remain with ABS-CBN, which thanked the cast, staff and production crew for their hard work on the longstanding film project that has already suffered numerous delays.