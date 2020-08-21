COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Jane De Leon 'deeply saddened' by 'Darna' postponement
Jane De Leon at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball; showing her lockdown workout.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file; Modess/Released
Jane De Leon 'deeply saddened' by 'Darna' postponement
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The highly-anticipated "Darna" film starring Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon will not take flight anytime soon.

ABS-CBN on Friday announced its careful decision to postpone the film production indefinitely due to the impact of COVID-19.

“We are committed to following production guidelines under the new normal and the safety of the actors and production team is a top priority. However, because the movie requires complex logistics, crowd shots, and fight scenes that involve physical contact, it will be difficult to give justice to the superhero film while strictly adhering to the guidelines,” ABS-CBN said in a Friday release.

Aside from production woes, the media network cited difficulty assessing whether cinemas would recover and audiences would return with the ongoing health crisis.

“I’m deeply saddened by the postponement of the Darna project. However, safety comes first as always. Thank you so much for the support & understanding. Let’s pray for everyone’s safety. God Bless!” Jane wrote on social media.

The rights to the movie will remain with ABS-CBN, which thanked the cast, staff and production crew for their hard work on the longstanding film project that has already suffered numerous delays.

ABS-CBN COVID-19 DARNA JANE DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lea Salonga defends KC Concepcion vs body-shamers
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga defended singer-actress KC Concepcion on KC's social media post showing her flaunting her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Santino: Not in Dad Echo’s footsteps
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
Unlike father, unlike son.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares Bossing Vic’s reaction to her new TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
According to Pauleen, Vic never asked her to stop working, more so, to work for another network or show.
Entertainment
fbfb
Robin Padilla picked to lead Army communications panel in less than a month
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Robin was inducted into the board just three weeks prior together with Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara D...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
The Bubble will never burst
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
As Philippine Television’s longestrunninggag show airs new episodes tonight, fi ve members (below) talk about how it...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
P-pop ready for new normal
By Gil Villa | 15 hours ago
If you look at it, with the immensely available talent and massive following of K-pop in the country, it only takes time...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Singing seminarian debuts with inspirational song Susi Ay Pag-ibig
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 15 hours ago
When Davao-based singing seminarian Bonn Barretto signed up with music recording company RJA Productions, LLC, he didn’t...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Maymay Entrata: No point falling in love with a bad boy
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Despite the pandemic and ABS-CBN shutdown, Maymay said she is still very thankful for projects coming her way. 
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Lolit Solis happy for Nadine Lustre's 'walang pagka laos' new business
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis is happy that Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre entered food business because according to her,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with