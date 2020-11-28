KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Sample prince or princess? Jhong Hilario expecting a baby with long-time girlfriend
Kapamilya actor Jhong Hilario and his long-time girlfriend Maia Leviste Azores.
Instagram/jhonghilario
Sample prince or princess? Jhong Hilario expecting a baby with long-time girlfriend
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 3:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jhong Hilario and his long-time girlfriend Maia Leviste Azores are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the good news in their respective Instagram account. 

The Makati councilor posted a photo of them together in a beach while he holds Maia's baby bump. 

"Thank you Lord.! #SamplePrince or #SamplePrincess #Soon," Jhong captioned the post. 

Maia also posted the same photo and caption. 

Celebrities such as Vhong Navarro, Dimples Romana, Karla Estrada, Kim Chiu, Ion Perez and Iza Calzado congratulated the "It's Showtime" host and his partner.

Jhong and Maia have been together for nine years.

JHONG HILARIO PREGNANCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pia Wurtzbach points out Rabiya Mateo's edge to win Miss Universe
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rabiya said in the interview that she is set to start training for the international pageant soon, admitting that she is not...
Entertainment
fbfb
Salute to Spain
By Danny Dolor | 16 hours ago
In celebration of Felices Navidades (Spanish Merry Christmas), the clothes of Emil Valdes and Arturo Cruz were presented in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo Guidicelli on married life: ‘I super recommend it to everybody’
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
It’s been nine months since Matteo Guidicelli tied the knot in a surprise wedding, and for the actor-athlete, married...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Is Zaijian Jaranilla going to be the next Dolphy?
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
“I’m capable of doing so much more,” Zaijian said, with his new film as a testament to his growth.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo exits Star Magic after 19 years
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Actress Bea Alonzo left ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic after being with them for almost two decades.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.
Entertainment
fbfb
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
Over a year ago
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’
Over a year ago
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
Over a year ago
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with