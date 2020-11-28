Sample prince or princess? Jhong Hilario expecting a baby with long-time girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jhong Hilario and his long-time girlfriend Maia Leviste Azores are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the good news in their respective Instagram account.

The Makati councilor posted a photo of them together in a beach while he holds Maia's baby bump.

"Thank you Lord.! #SamplePrince or #SamplePrincess #Soon," Jhong captioned the post.

Maia also posted the same photo and caption.

Celebrities such as Vhong Navarro, Dimples Romana, Karla Estrada, Kim Chiu, Ion Perez and Iza Calzado congratulated the "It's Showtime" host and his partner.

Jhong and Maia have been together for nine years.