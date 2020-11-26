Did 'Bawal Lumabas' make her richer? Kim Chiu sets record straight

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu marked her latest milestone of having two million YouTube subscribers by reading mean comments.

In her latest video on her YouTube channel, Kim first thanked all her fans for the support.

"Thank you for joining me in this journey as I show you the personal side of Kim! Thank you for appreciating my videos. I hope you get to enjoy and somehow be inspired by some of them. Cheers to more and more subscribers, videos, content and more more laughter and a few tears (kung meron man)," she said.

"Pero FUN pala siya! Watch the video and hope you’ll like it! As Gandhi says, 'No one can hurt you, without your permission'," she added.

One of the comments she read was "Na-expose mo ang sarili mo Kim Chiu tanga ka talaga."

"Wala naman talagang tanga. Sadyang nagkakamali lang. At saka 'yung mga pagkakamali na 'yon it will help you grow. It will thicken your character in life. It will make you strong, 'yung mga pagkakamali natin. Kaya tayo binigyan ng pagkakamali para matututo tayo. So huwag tanga agad," Kim answered.

Kim then turned emotional after she replied to a basher on her viral “Bawal Lumabas.” The comment claimed that Kim became rich because of that.

"Dinonate ko naman 'yung mga kinita ko roon. So 'di man ako yumaman as yumaman sa bulsa. Yumaman naman ako sa good deed. So, that's more important. Naiiyak ako. Naging dalawang million ang yaman ko dahil dumami kayo. Basta masaya ako. I'm very grateful and blessed to share kung anuman 'yung nakuha ko sa pagkakamali na 'yon," Chiu said.