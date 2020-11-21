Rachelle Ann Go is pregnant and expecting first child with Martin Spies

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer and international musical theater actress Rachelle Ann Go revealed that she is expecting her first baby with husband Martin Spies.

In her YouTube channel, Rachelle said that she and Martin are excited to share the good news.

"Surprise! It's finally here! No more hiding secrets (and bumps)! We're so excited to tell you all about our 2020, which was undoubtedly, and quite literally, a rollercoaster of ups and downs! Martin and I are very happy and excited to share this wonderful new chapter of our lives with you all," Rachelle wrote.

"Thank you so much for the love and support and I am very excited for what the future holds for our family!" she added.

The Broadway star also said that she cannot believe that she is going to be a mother.

“We are so grateful for this new season, this new blessing. Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it —I’m going to be a mama!” she said in the video.

The couple also teased that they already know the gender of their baby but they are saving that reveal for a later date.

Rachelle and Martin got married in April 2018.

