Directors & films most associated with them

Thanks to research, interviews with cinema authorities, and to a certain extent, personal opinion, my friend Ronald Constantino came up with a list of directors and the films most associated with them. Only one film for each director. Ronald very gladly shared his treasure find with Funfare readers.

Which is difficult in the case of Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal. After all, they directed many cinematic gems. Anyway, here they are:

• Lino Brocka — Maynila: Sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag (Bembol Roco). Maynila is Brocka’s most acclaimed film, the only local movie to be mentioned in The Oxford History of World Cinema.

• Ishmael Bernal — Himala (Nora Aunor). Himala was voted by CNN viewers as the greatest film from Asia and the Pacific Region.

May as well include the films of four other National Artists:

• Gerardo de Leon — El Filibusterismo (Pancho Magalona).

From left: Tony Santos, Rosa Rosal and Vic Silayan in Lamberto Avellana’s Anak Dalita

• Lamberto Avellana — Anak Dalita (Rosa Rosal, Tony Santos).

• Eddie Romero — Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon? (Christopher de Leon).

• Manuel Conde — Genghis Khan (Manuel Conde).

They are six great Filipino films, perhaps the greatest.

Here are more directors and the films most associated with them, in no particular order. Some of them are potential National Artists, who knows?

• Marilou Diaz-Abaya — Jose Rizal (Cesar Montano).

• Mario O’Hara — Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (Nora Aunor, Christopher de Leon, Bembol Roco).

• Eddie Garcia — Atsay (Nora Aunor).

• Celso Ad. Castillo — Burlesk Queen (Vilma Santos).

• Peque Gallaga — Oro Plata Mata (Joel Torre).

• Gil Portes — ‘Merika (Nora Aunor).

• Mel Chionglo — Lagarista (Piolo Pascual, Janna Victoria).

• Maryo J. de los Reyes — Naglalayag (Nora Aunor).

• Danny Zialcita — T-Bird at Ako (Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos).

• Pablo Santiago — Batang Quiapo (Fernando Poe Jr., Maricel Soriano).

• Fyke Cinco — Waway (Rudy Fernandez).

• Augusto Buenaventura — Ito ang Pilipino (Joseph Estrada).

• Emmanuel Borlaza — Bituing Walang Ningning (Sharon Cuneta).

• Willy Milan — Anak ng Cabron (Ace Vergel).

• Cesar Gallardo — Geron Busabos (Joseph Estrada).

• Tony Cayado — Mga Ligaw na Bulaklak (Susan Roces, Marlene Dauden, Daisy Romualdez, Romeo Vasquez, Eddie Garcia, Bella Flores).

• Olive La Torre — Roberta (Tessie Agana).

• Fernando Poe Sr. — Darna (Rosa del Rosario).

• Eduardo de Castro — Zamboanga (Rosa del Rosario, Fernando Poe Sr.).

• Carlos Vander Tolosa — Giliw Ko (Ely Ramos, Mila del Sol, Fernando Poe Sr., Fleur de Lis).

• Fernando Poe Jr. — Ang Panday (FPJ).

• Gregorio Fernandez — Higit sa Lahat (Rogelio de la Rosa, Emma Alegre).

From left: Tony Santos, Rosa Rosal, Danilo Jurado, Marita Zobel and Carlos Padilla Jr. in Manuel Silos’ Biyaya ng Lupa

• Manuel Silos — Biyaya ng Lupa (Rosa Rosal, Tony Santos).

• Boots Plata — Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko (FPJ, Judy Ann Santos).

• Ramon Estella — Buhay at Pag-ibig ni Dr. Jose Rizal (Eduardo del Mar).

• Joey Gosiengfiao — Temptation Island (Dina Bonnevie, Azenith Briones, Jennifer Cortez, Deborah Sun, Alfie Anido, Ricky Belmonte, Jonas Sebastian).

• Luciano Carlos — Inday Bote (Maricel Soriano).

Let’s focus our attention on living directors, still active.

• Mike de Leon — Batch ’81 (Mark Gil).

• Joel Lamangan — Flor Contemplacion (Nora Aunor).

• Chito Roño — Dekada ’70 (Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon).

• Elwood Perez — Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit (Nora Aunor, Tirso Cruz III).

• Romy Suzara — Pepeng Shotgun (Rudy Fernandez).

• Carlo J. Caparas — Pieta (Charito Solis, Ace)

• Lupita Aquino-Kashiwahara — Minsa’y Isang Gamu-gamo (Nora Aunor, Jay Ilagan, Buboy Villamayor).

• Laurice Guillen — Salome (Gina Alajar).

• Olivia Lamasan — Sana Maulit Muli (Aga Muhlach, Lea Salonga).

• Rory Quintos — Anak (Vilma Santos).

• Cathy Molina Garcia — Hello, Love, Goodbye (Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo).

• Joe Carreon — Sandakot na Bala (Rudy Fernandez, Gloria Romero).

• Brillante Mendoza — Kinatay (Coco Martin).

• Lav Diaz — Ang Babaeng Humayo (Charo Santos, John Lloyd Cruz).

• Joey Reyes — Live Show (Ana Capri, Klaudia Koronel, Hazel Espinoza).

• Carlitos Siguion Reyna — Hihintayin Kita sa Langit (Richard Gomez, Dawn Zulueta).

• Albert Martinez — Rosario (Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo, Yul Servo).

• Jun Robles Lana — Die Beautiful (Paolo Ballesteros, Christian Bables).

• Yam Laranas — Sigaw (Richard Gutierrez, Jomari Yllana, Iza Calzado, Angel Locsin).

• Rowell Santiago — Forever (Aga Muhlach, Mikee Cojuangco).

• Eric Quizon — Langit sa Piling Mo (Eric Quizon, G Toengi).

• Jerrold Tarog — Heneral Luna (John Arcilla).

• Mark Meily — Crying Ladies (Sharon Cuneta, Hilda Koronel, Angel Aquino).

• Raymond Red — Bayani (Julio Diaz).

• Robert Arevalo — Huwad na Bayani (Robert Arevalo, Boots Anson-Roa, Daria Ramirez).

• Tikoy Aguiluz — Boatman (Ronnie Lazaro).

• Erik Matti — On The Job (Joel Torre, Gerald Anderson).

• Butch Perez — Balweg (Phillip Salvador).

• Adolf Alix Jr. — Adela (Anita Linda).

(The list is by no means complete. Perhaps missed directors have yet to make their mark in the movie industry. They have yet to direct movies most associated with them.)

