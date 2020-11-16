LIST: 5 things to know about â€˜365 Daysâ€™ hunk Michele Morrone

MANILA, Philippines — When the film “365 Days” debuted on Netflix last June, it has not left the streaming platform’s top trending list since, partially due to the sexiness of one of its lead stars, Michele Morrone, who plays as the hunk mafia boss Don Massimo Torricelli in the film.

But who is Morrone apart from headlining one of the most popular movies in Netflix history?

1. Michele is Italian

Although “365 Days” or “365 Dni” is a Polish erotic drama, Morrone actually appeared in both Italian and Polish films and TV series.

2. Michele is also a singer

In fact, he sang several of the songs on the film’s soundtrack, including the song in the trailer. Two of those songs – “Hard For Me” and “Feel It,” came from his debut album, “Dark Room,” which hit worldwide charts.

3. He just signed a contract with Universal Music

Apart from lending voice to the film’s soundtrack, Morrone is a recording star that just signed a contract with Universal Music Germany in partnership with Universal Music Poland last July.

4. He is also a fashion designer

Last August, Michele launched his own women’s beachwear clothing label, AurumRoma, featuring his own designs in collaboration with designer Chiara Pollano. The brand’s website reportedly crashed shortly after Michele’s Instagram announcement.

5. He stars in Guess’ holiday campaign

Since he has a knack for fashion, Morrone has been recently launched as the new face of global fashion brand Guess.

“The moment I met Paul (Marciano), I knew I found a new mentor and friend,” Morrone said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

“We share the same values and goals. It’s an incredible feeling being able to have fun on set doing what I love, while having a sense of comfort that I’m now part of such an amazing family. Family and loyalty are important to me, and I want to take this brand and treat it as my own.”

“I had a brief meeting with Michele at my hotel in Lugano last June and we immediately had a strong connection,” the brand’s Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano said.

“Michele is an extremely hard worker, and a very ambitious and decisive man and these are all qualities I deeply appreciate. In a matter of minutes, we knew we were going to work together and a few weeks after that very first meeting we met again in Lake Como to shoot these spectacular images.”

As the brand’s new Men’s endorser, Morrone headlines the label’s holiday advertising campaign, shot by fashion photographer Nima Benati in her first campaign with the brand, at the breathtaking Villa Erba in Lake Como, Italy.

Once the home of internationally renowned movie director Luchino Visconti, this historic villa was the perfect setting for an iconic campaign and a fundamental inspiration for Marciano’s love of Italian movie history.

“This campaign marks the launch of our new men’s collection, reflecting our new focus on elevated, classic, and high-quality styles which is perfectly in-line with Michele’s personality,” Marciano explained. — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo