TJ and KZ seal it with a kiss and a song

MANILA, Philippines — Theirs was not only sealed with a kiss. KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde’s wedding was capped with an apt ditty titled Simula.

With it, KZ and TJ seem to be aware that after tying the knot, they are embarking on a new journey, “a much harder journey,” as put by KZ in a media call which TJ also graced. It’s a life with triumphs and challenges. Their buhay mag-asawa (married life) officially commenced last Aug. 28 in an intimate ceremony, but this milestone was just announced recently. It was a final act in their years of being girlfriend and boyfriend. Aside from Simula, the newlyweds also collaborated in Can’t Wait To Say I Do.

“Before we actually got married, we asked our younger siblings for advice,” shared TJ, who like KZ was the eldest in the family whose siblings have families of their own, “pati mga parents namin tinanong namin, mga kilala namin (we also asked our parents and people we know), usually ganun yung nasasabi nila na (they give us the same advice that) it’s not gonna be a happy ending kaagad, ito na yun, this is it… We have set our minds that when everything goes wrong… whenever that happens, (we will remind each other of our pledge) balikan natin yung panata natin.”

His and her panata is captured for posterity in Simula, TJ and KZ’s musical collaboration as husband and wife.

“It’s actually our vows that we turned into a song,” said KZ. “Every time we talk to people who are close to us and married, they will tell us that ‘Your wedding day is not your happy ending, it is just the start of a new journey.’ As you go through or tread that path or journey, you will eventually face challenges that will put your marriage and your relationship (to the test). So when we were thinking of a wedding song to write — you know we’re both musicians, we both know we better express ourselves through music — so sabi namin magsulat tayo ng wedding song.”

So they did but they came up with one that is not traditional in terms of narrative content.

“There are a lot of wedding songs that tell (stories and themes about) ‘I have finally found you,’ ‘This is the moment we’ve been waiting for,’” shared KZ. “Pero hindi palaging napag-uusapan sa wedding song na simula pa lang, alam na natin na it’s gonna be harder (It is rarely being discussed in a wedding song the challenges the couple may face), dadating at dadating yung panahon na we don’t even like to be in the same room, the kilig (romantic thrill) will fade and baka dumating yung panahon na sobrang hirap ng sitwasyon ay aayaw ka na… We told each other to write a song that when that time comes, (it) will remind us na aalalahanin natin bakit tayo nagsimula, saan tayo nagsimula, paano tayo nagsimula.”

The appeal of Simula also lies in its realistic and sincere lyrics, aside from the track’s beautiful melody and vocals.

Now that they are Mr. and Mrs. Monterde, will it change somehow the path of their recording careers?

“When it comes to that, we’ve always talked about it,” replied TJ. “Music(-wise), we’re not really that similar. I’m into light, soft, acoustic, ballads. KZ is (leaning to) rap, powerful soul.” He also added that they always encourage each other to pursue personal growth and individual music careers. Since they are now one, more inspired and living under the same roof, KZ and TJ have more time to support his or her musical endeavors. So expect good music from them as a couple on top of individual works.

Asked if they have plans to have a baby or a bundle of joy soon, KZ answered, “Hindi pa po siguro muna. After the wedding, tsaka palang kami naka-try na kaming dalawa lang.” At this point, the young couple deserves to enjoy each other’s time and attention.

For now, let’s listen to KZ and TJ’s Simula and Can’t Wait To Say I Do.

(Part of the newly-released EP titled Simula, the songs Simula and Can’t Wait To Say I Do are available on all digital music streaming platforms. For updates, follow Twitter, Instagram and Tiktok: @PolyEastRecords and PolyEast’s official Facebook page [facebook.com/PolyEastRecords]).