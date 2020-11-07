KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Half-Pinay transgender Arielle Keil to represent New Zealand at Miss Intercontinental pageant
Transgender beauty queen Arielle Keil.
Instagram/arielle.keil
Half-Pinay transgender Arielle Keil to represent New Zealand at Miss Intercontinental pageant
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-German transgender woman Arielle Keil will represent New Zealand in the upcoming Miss Intercontinental pageant.

In a report by “24 Oras,” the 26-year-old creative advertising student said that her father is from Davao while her mother is a Filipina-German.

Arielle said that she encountered discrimination her whole life but she stayed true to herself.

“My whole life, all I heard was ‘bakla,’ ‘bayot’ — all of that, but not once did I change. I would come home crying because kids would bully me and not once did I think, ‘I’m gonna try to be more masculine,’” Arielle said.

“I stayed true to myself and look where it got me,” she added.

She has a message to parents whose children are gay. 

“My message to the parents would be to look at why you have those views around transgender people, around gay people, whatever, and then ask yourself, ‘are those views more important than the child I raised?’” Arielle said.

She also said that beauty queen is not determined by how people were born.

“Keep pushing. Keep fighting. There’s going to be so many people that are going to tell us that we don’t belong here. Beauty queen isn’t determined by how you were born, you know what body you were born into. It’s not about here, it’s about what’s in here,” she said. 

MISS INTERCONTINENTAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How's lockdown life with Willie Revillame? Kris Aquino elaborates
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In a virtual interview with Philstar.com for her recent launch as new Shopee endorser, Kris clarified that although she...
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap guests in KC Concepcion's cooking show, KC reveals 'real score'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
“I can’t wait,” Apl replied.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rocco cried first time he saw his house
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
By now, Rocco Nacino shall have started doing the finishing touches of his dream house in Antipolo City, so tall that from...
Entertainment
fbfb
After tumultuous year, ABS-CBN is still releasing a Christmas station ID
4 hours ago
ABS-CBN will still be releasing a Christmas station ID even after a tumultuous year that saw it being forced off air by regulators...
Entertainment
fbfb
G Tongi slams Arnell Ignacio for calling celebrities dumb, calls DDS 'jologs'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Giselle "G" Tongi took a swipe at TV host Arnell Ignacio for saying that celebrities these days are dumb. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pregnant Iwa Moto assures her baby is safe after drone accident
By Jan Milo Severo | 43 minutes ago
Pregnant actress Iwa Moto got involved in a drone accident but said that she and her baby are safe.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hindi ako mapapagod sa pagpapasamalat sa'yo': Angeline Quinto mourns passing of adoptive mom
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto's adoptive mother, Sylvia “Mama Bob” Quiros, has died on Friday, two months after...
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Depp resigns from 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise
5 hours ago
Hollywood star Johnny Depp announced that he had agreed to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter...
Entertainment
fbfb
How Katherine Hepburn learned the meaning of giving; nuggets of wisdom from Charlie Chaplin; and gentle reminders from Pope Francis
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
It’s Nov. 7, 2020. Feel-good Saturday. Again, take time out from showbiz for more inspiring, spirit-lifting storie...
Entertainment
fbfb
Christmastime is here with new albums
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Now that a quiet, quarantined observance of All Saints Day has passed, it can be said that Christmastime is upon us.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with