Filipina-Japanese wins as Miss Universe Japan 2020 second runner-up

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina-Japanese Yuki Sonoda finished as second runner-up at the recently concluded Miss Universe Japan 2020.
Aisha Harumi Tochigi was crowned Miss Universe Japan and will compete against the Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo at this year’s Miss Universe pageant.
I'd like to take this oppurtunity to say my sincerest gratitude to everyone that supported my journey throughout Miss Universe Japan. Words cannot express how thankful I am with all your support, help, trust, patience and love. Without you guys I would not achieve this placement. I'd like to express my thanks to the @missuniversejapan organization, @kodomakeup @rock_hairdesign @miyakomiyazaki @hancockjason0702 for giving me a chance to showcase my growth. To @hirokomima your words you told me before is what inspired me to join Miss Universe. You made me bloom into a new, much more empowered woman. Congratulations to @aishatochigi you deserve the crown, and to bring honor once again to Japan in the Miss Universe stage. You are one of my bestfriends in this pageant and I know you will shine! To all the girls, we are all queens!!! Congratulations, you were all beautiful and wonderful! I will truly cherish the memories we have had together. Each and everyone of you are special ?? To @rlsangels @rlacanienta a million thanks to you for training me and It was such an honor to be one of your angels! Your continuous support made me push to reach for my best! ?? @myfren.online @kenbatino @ijevineleven, the amazing clothes gave me much more confidence to take on the MUJ challenges. Thank you @gakuyabykimgan @shira.kila , for reaching out to me for my preliminary gown. To @strokesbeautyph @momoisupe, @emmanconcepcion @bonitapenaranda @jericksanchez @enrico.louis @ton_lao thank you guys for pushing me to try and reach for my dreams! Thank you for the wonderful photos, inspiration and help! I will always remember you guys as the best glam team ?? To my family , my love Kohei, my best friends @mayael_013 , @_____yayoi_____ , @shidoboy, @trixielazaro , @meiracles , @yshramos and @rita.nurmaliza , your love and support is simply the best! Ia special thanks to @jundu123yahoocom @tom.ang1 Tita Jenny, @merlycalvelo for your support and for continuously cheering for me! I'd like to say special thanks to my fans! Your love and support for me is what fueled me to push for the crown! This is Yuki Sonoda, Miss Universe Japan 2nd Runner up! #missuniversejapan2020
Yuki's mother is Filipina while her father is Japanese.
"My father is Japanese and my mother is Filipina, so I was raised in two countries. So when I came to Japan, I really did not speak any Japanese word so I had a hard time. But I didn't give up. Because of this, I can now speak three languages fluently and this became my power," she said in her video bio for the pageant.
Meet 2020 Miss Universe®?? Japan Semi Finalist ????? ?????????????????? YUKI SONODA @yukisonoda_ ? ????????????????? Vote for her online! Check the link in our bio for more details ??or visit https://t.pia.jp/pia/event/event.do?eventBundleCd=b2066628? ?????????????????!!? ? Voting has started and will end on 2020/10/28? ? @missuniverse @missuniversejapan @my_beauty_hm ? @lesliekeesuper @rock_hairdesign @cord3dress @cord3style? #missuniverse #missuniversejapan #missuniversejapan2020 #???????? #??????????? #???????????2020 ? #??????
In the competition, she raised her advocacy regarding women's health awareness after she had an ovarian cyst surgery last year.
“During that time, I realized that I could have prevented this by having an annual check-up. I’d like to use my platform as Miss Universe to tell everyone in the world how important it is to be healthy and use my language skills to be the voice of the people,” she said.
Apart from the Miss Universe Japan 2020, Yuki also joined major beauty pageants in Japan such as the Miss World Japan 2015 and Miss Supranational Japan 2016. She was also crowned Miss Asia Pacific Japan 2017 and finished Top 10 at the Miss Asia Pacific International 2017.
