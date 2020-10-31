KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Hollywood and Filipino producersâ€™ collaboration
Van Heflin
Hollywood and Filipino producers’ collaboration
REMEMBER WHEN? - Danny Dolor (The Philippine Star) - October 31, 2020 - 12:00am

In 1963, Hollywood and Filipino producers collaborated on the making of To Be a Man, shot in the Philippines and topbilled by American and Filipino actors.

Leopoldo Salcedo led the local cast, which included Lisa Moreno, Vic Silayan and Mike Parsons. The Hollywood stars were Van Heflin, Rita Moreno and James MacArthur.

To Be a Man was produced by Joe Steinberg in association with Eddie Romero and released by Filipino Promotions.

Wikipedia released this brief biography of Van Heflin.

“Emmett Evan ‘Van’ Heflin Jr. (Dec. 13, 1908 to July 23, 1971) was an American theater, radio and film actor. He played mostly character parts over the course of his film career, but during the 1940s had a string of roles as a leading man. Heflin won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Johnny Eager (1942). He also had memorable roles in Westerns such as Shane (1953), 3:10 to Yuma (1957), and Gunman’s Walk (1958).

Rita Moreno

“Heflin was born in Walters, Oklahoma, the son of Fanny (nee Shippey) and Dr. Emmett Evan Heflin, a dentist. He was of Irish and French ancestry. Heflin’s sister was Daytime Emmy-nominated actress Frances Heflin (who married composer Sol Kaplan).

“Heflin attended Classen High School in Oklahoma City. One source says Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He also went to the University of Oklahoma, where he received a bachelor’s degree in 1932 and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He earned a master’s degree in theater at Yale University.”

Rita Moreno, the fiery Puerto Rican actress, won the Oscar Best Supporting award in 1961 for West Side Story. She also has Emmy (television), Grammy (recording) and Tony (theater) trophies.

James MacArthur was the son of legendary stage-screen actress Helen Hayes. — RKC

ACTORS HOLYWOOD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe Philippines controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fortune-teller Madam Auring passes away ahead of Halloween
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Celebrity fortune-teller Madam Auring passed away at the age of 80, her family confirmed Friday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answered the allegations that she cheated to win at the pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liz Uy thanks engagement well-wishers as netizens pull receipts
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Celebrity stylist Liz Uy is ready to greet the future with fiancé Raymond Racaza, but the past isn’t far be...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
WATCH: Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' season 4 trailer
12 hours ago
While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
How ETC Channel staged a Turkish ‘invasion’ on Phl TV
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
While most companies would stick to tried-and-tested formulas during these challenging times, Solar Entertainment Corporation’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hayop Ka! creators hope film will inspire more Pinoy-made animation
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story is the first-ever animated Netflix film from the Philippines, a feat that was three years...
Entertainment
fbfb
Who Are You When No One’s Watching?
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Yes, I am embracing the digital world, warts, trolls, followers, friends and all. If I survive it, fine. If it gets toxic,...
Entertainment
fbfb
New BL series goes beyond usual romance
By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
“Not necessary but possible,” said director-writer Carlo Obispo who neither admitted nor denied inclusion of romantic...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with