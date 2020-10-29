KOREAN WAVE
Twins Mavy & Cassy want different showbiz career paths
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - October 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mavy and Cassy Legaspi are among showbiz royalties, who remain busy and visible despite the pandemic’s disruptive nature (that has put creative work on hold). Working from home, they join Mom Carmina Villarroel prepare scrumptious dishes in Sarap, ‘Di Ba? Bahay Edition, with Dad Zoren Legaspi as director, and present the Kapuso brand of entertainment in All-Out Sundays.

Although they (like two peas in a pod) are cast in the same entertainment content which delights audiences, Mavy and Cassy have specific plans for their showbiz careers.

“When you think about talk shows and when you think about game shows, I envision myself to be that guy (in them),” said Mavy in a media group interview. “There are other local celebrities (hosts) that I desire to become like or (to be) my own version of that (personality). It is really (doing) talk shows or variety shows, which is my main goal. As you go through the process of (working in the) showbiz industry, getting shows and projects, your goals change. Teleseryes are a big thing right now that’s in my head. The preparation is not easy, it’s not an easy job.”

Speaking of drama series, Cassy has been tapped to act in First Yaya, starring Sanya Lopez and Gabby Concepcion, with JD Domagoso as her partner-young love interest.

“My goal for now is to become an actress,” said Cassy. “I really wanted to become (one).”

With the help of GMA Talent Center, the twins will fulfill their individual career paths in due time.  It’s also safe to say that Mavy and Cassy have quite a lot on their plate, aside from, off-camera, they have online classes and modules reading to do as college students.

How do they do it? Time management is Mavy and Cassy’s answer. Discipline begins when one wants to pursue something, according to Cassy, who and Mavy have been doing a great job in juggling work and study. Part of that success is the understanding and support that their talent management gives them.

As for sibling rivalry, if there’s any, Mavy said that “what we have is, we have a competition that is healthy.” Let’s say, he said, they are assigned to do a dance number, Mavy and Cassy will  give their best and “push each other to do better.” The Legaspi twins are happy with each other’s achievements and they seem to be aware that one has a unique destiny, be it personal or professional. Mavy and Cassy show how their parents have brought them up well. By the way, the twins are also the latest endorsers of Penshoppe.

“It comes naturally, whether I’m on TV or I’m outside,” he said on his and twin sister’s happy and positive disposition. “What you see is what you get, parang ganun.”

Cassy, on her part, also connected it with one’s passion in life, “If you find something that you are really passionate about and you love,… mawawala yung feeling na I’m so drained… mawawala yung ganyan, said Cassy.

The twins also shared that doing showbiz was not forced upon them by their parents. Said Mavy, “(Their) main goal is (to give us) education, wala naman yung showbiz sa plano nila, (like) I want my kids to be like that, walang ganun. It’s really about, ‘Whatever you, guys want to be, we will support (it).’” Thus, the happiness Mavy and Cassy exude every time they appear on the small screen shows that they genuinely like what they’re doing.

Give them more years in showbiz, the twins will be known as Mavy Legaspi and Cassy Legaspi, the host and the actress, respectively.

(Watch Mavy and Cassy Saturdays at 10:45 a.m. in Sarap, ‘Di Ba? Bahay Edition and Sundays at 12 noon in All-Out Sundays, and follow them on their social media pages.)

