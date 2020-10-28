ABS-CBN free TV return is 'God's will': Eddie Villanueva tells Charo Santos

MANILA, Philippines — Jesus is Lord founder Bro. Eddie Villanueva believed that the foundation of A2Z Channel 11 was authored by God.

Villanueva is the founder of Zoe TV 11, which was recently rebranded to A2Z Channel 11 to accommodate Kapamilya programs to be back on free TV.

In his guesting during last Monday's pilot episode of "Dear Charo," hosted by Charo Santos Concio and Robert Labayen, Villanueva said he wasn't surprised to see the hosts succeed because of their pure heart.

“Sa narinig kong usapan ninyo, hindi ako nagtataka ng binigyan kayo ng Diyos ng significant success in your profession, dahil nandoon sa inyong pagkatao ang kababaang loob,” Villanueva said.

For her part, Charo thanked Bro. Eddie for allowing them to air their programs on Channel 11.

“Siyempre gusto ko pong makapagpasalamat nang personal sa inyo na winelcome niyo sa inyong tahanan ang ilan sa mga Kapamilya shows. Thank you very much po, Bro. Eddie, for welcoming the Kapamilya shows on your station,” she said.

“Sa Diyos po tayo magpasalamat, sapagkat lahat po ng iyan ay inakda ng ating Panginoon na nagmamahal sa inyong lahat,” Villanueva replied to Charo.

Villanueva then thanked Charo for giving entertainment to Filipinos in this time of the pandemic.

“Ako’y natutuwa sa mga tulad niyo, Charo and Robert, na binibigyan niyo ng kasiyahan ang milyon-milyon nating kababayan in the midst of a pandemic,” he said.

“Maraming depressed, maraming naka-lockdown sa kani-kanilang bahay. Iba’t ibang klaseng krisis, pero your profession, I would say, is one of the good professions that is blessing people, giving joy to them. Iyon ang paniniwala ko," he added.

Award-winning actress and TV host Charo Santos makes the audience part of her conversations in “Dear Charo,” the newest show on FYE Channel on the Pinoy livestreaming app Kumu.

Charo, whose “MMK” is set to air new episodes soon, is expected to show her lighter side while drawing out inspiring stories on the new digital platform. Joining her as co-host is ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management head Robert Labayen, who is behind the Kapamilya network’s annual Christmas station IDs such as “Bro, Ikaw ang Star ng Pasko,” “Thank You for the Love,” and “Family is Love.”

Every Monday night for four weeks, Charo and Robert will engage in stirring tête-à-têtes with featured personalities and their live audiences.

