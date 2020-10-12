KOREAN WAVE
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
'It's Showtime' host Vice Ganda
The STAR/File
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy asked Jesus is Lord leader Eddie Villanueva if he will consent homosexuality in his network now that ABS-CBN shows are now airing on A2Z channel 11, formerly Zoe TV. 

During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), a viewer asked the pastor for his reaction now that "It's Showtime" is now on Christian TV station A2Z founded by Villanueva.

"O, Brother Eddie, maraming nagtatanong, papayagan ho daw ba ninyo na ipalalabas ang palabas na people who are espousing homosexuality and openly? Openly... this is on television promoting this," Quibiloy asked Villanueva. 

"Kasi kung lalabas diyan si Vice Ganda o ang ABS-CBN, may mga show na ganyan, ito-tolerate ba ng isang nagmamay-ari, ng isang religious leader, nagmamay-ari ng isang istasyon na papayagan ba niyang yan ay ipalabas sa kanya na parang you are espousing homosexuality which is against the faith that you are preaching?," Quiboloy added.

According to him, if he is the one who owns A2Z, he would allow ABS-CBN's shows as long as there is an agreement that the shows cannot promote values that contradict what he is preaching.

"Kung ako ang may-ari niyan, puwede kong ipaarkila pero may kasulatan na gagawin: 'Do not promote this here'," Quiboloy pinpointed. 

"Tulad sa SMNI, mag-advertise ka, pero walang vices. Food products pwede, pero sin products, hindi pwede... Sin products, hindi pwede yan sa SMNI pero food products, okay 'yan o ano pa yang produkto. It does not go against our principle of obedience to the will of the Father."

Quiboloy, who clashed with "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda last year after the latter jokingly challenged him to stop "Ang Probinsyano" and EDSA traffic, stressed that it is only Villanueva who can answer the viewer's question.

Related: Quiboloy says Vice Ganda prophesied ABS-CBN, 'Ang Probinsyano' to stop

“Kung ako yung may-ari. Hindi naman ako yung may-ari ng Channel 11, so sa kanya natin itanong," Quiboloy said.

In yesterday's statement released by Kapamilya Online World, a digital platform of ABS-CBN, Villanueva reportedly said about ABS-CBN's shows on A2Z: "JESUS CHRIST is not a racist.. not a religious fanatic.. not a political fanatic..Jesus Christ the SON of the Living GOD died for all sinners hence JESUS LOVES ALL!"

 

ABS-CBN shows are now airing on free TV after the Kapamilya network and A2Z came up with a block time agreement.

Recently, Bro. Eddie's daughter Jovi Villanueva-Binalla posted on her Twitter account that Bro. Eddie was seen at home, watching the live first telecast of noontime show "It's Showtime!" on A2Z Channel 11.

"@Bro_Eddie is praying for all of you while watching Showtime.. God bless you all kapamilya!" she wrote. 

 

