Why Khalil feels like heâs âstarting over againâ
Khalil Ramos, now a GMA Artist Center talent, will be seen in Kapuso teleseryes aside from All-Out Sundays.
Why Khalil feels like he’s ‘starting over again’
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - October 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Khalil Ramos feels like he is “starting over” following his recent contract signing as GMA Artist Center talent. This is true since every company (TV network in this case) has its own culture and work system.

“May ganung feeling syempre, lahat ng tao bago (I have that feeling because I’ll be meeting people for the first time),” said Khalil in a virtual presscon. “Ang pinaka-kilala ko lang talaga sa GMA ay ang team ni Gabbi (Garcia), yung (team ng) girlfriend ko at na-meet ko sila dati sa work... It’s my biggest adjustment. (I knew with my decision) that everything would be new... There’s the (getting-to-know-them) stage and eventually, I’ll get the hang of it and get to know the people.”

Khalil also feels the same for his showbiz career. For the longest time, he has “free-flowing” work and has also been invested in doing films (such as Honor Thy Father and Dead Kids), like as he put it, “left and right prior to my signing with GMA. Now, (it seems) there are steps (to make). It reminded me of my career during its early stages na merong mga steps, like these are the plans for this year, these are (the ones) for next year… It feels new but I’m pretty sure it feels right and it feels special. And I’m very happy.”

According to Khalil, his contract with GMA is an exclusive one “and it’s long term,” he added. “So far, wala pang concrete na projects (there have been no concrete projects lined up for me) because of the current situation. Hindi masyadong mobile yung production of series, I believe so. I would have to wait a bit, hopefully soon, kapag nag-ease na yung situation natin… I’ll be willing and very open to be a part of teleseryes.”

For now, he is seen in All-Out Sundays (AOS). “I have a couple of performances set to be released in All-Out Sundays,” said Khalil at the time of the interview. “I’ll be going back to music. All-Out Sundays is the platform for me to showcase again my singing. An episode of Magpakailanman is in talks… I hope, by next month, I will be able to showcase my acting. I’d be (very) happy and glad to do projects with GMA in the coming months and (in the coming) years. For sure, you will watch me in different shows and hopefully, teleseryes.”

Asked if love was the reason that he decided to try his luck at GMA, Khalil replied: “It’s one of the factors of my decision. (But) there are a lot of factors revolving around it.” The now-Kapuso actor said that he would love to work with Gabbi again. They starred in the film LSS last year. He recalled that they met prior to working together. “So unlike some couples, who have met on the set or who have met because of projects and (eventually became an item in the process), we met outside work and it remained like that for a long time until last year. In our first two years, we wanted (it) to be as personal and private as possible because we valued (the) relationship so much and we didn’t want to merge work with our relationship.”

Khalil shared that “we’re three years going four in a couple of months, ang bilis. Of course, we have a strong foundation now and we’re comfortable working with each other. So hindi malayong mangyari in the future na makikita ninyo ako na kasama ko si Gabbi sa mga projects with GMA.”

The singer-actor also concluded that it’s a fun experience to witness Gabbi in her work mode and her work ethics. What’s also more kilig and productive is to see how Khalil and Gabbi learn from each other.

