'There's still hope': Kim Chiu says on 'PBB' hopefuls who called for ABS-CBN shutdown
Kim Chiu at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
'There's still hope': Kim Chiu says on 'PBB' hopefuls who called for ABS-CBN shutdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 24, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu reacted on the people who are in favor of the ABS-CBN shutdown but are now auditioning for the upcoming season of "Pinoy Big Brother."

In the recent virtual press conference for her upcoming horror movie "U-Turn," Kim said those people just ate their words. 

“Okay lang. At least hindi nanaig ‘yung sinabi nilang ‘Yes to ABS-CBN Shutdown.’ Meron pa ring liwanag,” she said.

"Sa ginagawa nilang ‘yan, sinu-support pa rin nila ‘yung Kapamilya channel. So parang, kinain lang nila ‘yung sinabi nila,” she added. 

Kim also said that those people just know how ABS-CBN can help them achieve their dreams. 

“Maganda rin, kasi at least nabigyan sila ng hope na maging isang housemate and matupad nila ‘yung pangarap nila for their family. Naniniwala pa rin — because of Kapamilya Channel, because of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ opening the house again sa lahat ng mga nangangarap — na there’s still hope. Kahit na sinabi nilang ‘Yes to ABS-CBN shutdown,’ naniniwala pa rin silang merong pag-asa dito sa ABS,” she said. 

Kim, who won the first PBB Teen Edition when she was 16 years old, gave an advice to aspiring housemates inside the house. 

"Just be yourself. Huwag ka magpanggap na ito ka, ganian ka. Kasi kung ano ‘yung personality mo, iyan ‘yung magugustuhan nila, kasi gusto nila iba-ibang personality. May funny, may misteryoso. It’s a combination of different personalities in one house, kaya nga nag-ka-clash sila. Kung ano ka, iyon ‘yung ipakita mo, kasi iyon ‘yung mahalaga,” she said. 

