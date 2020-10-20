Tony Labrusca, JC Alcantara, BL stars to banner UP Pride 2020 opening

MANILA, Philippines — The rainbow community will see a star-studded UP Pride this year.

The annual pride celebration of the country’s national university will open with familiar faces of the trending Boys’ Love (BL) genre, offering solidarity messages either as members or allies of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Celebrities who have confirmed their presence at the opening next Monday include Tony Labrusca, JC Alcantara and Miguel Almendras of "Hello Stranger"; Ali King, Alec Kevin and Carlo Tingcungco of "Boys' Lockdown"; Paolo and Ian Pangilinan and Adrienne Vergara of "Gaya sa Pelikula"; Royce Cabrera of "Quaranthings"; Teejay Marquez and Jerome Ponce of "Ben X Jim"; and Adrianna So of "Gameboys" and "Pearl Next Door."

“Kasama niyo ako sa inyong laban. Kitakits sa UP Pride Opening! Sama-sama, pantay-pantay #SOGGIEEqualityNow,” JC posted with a rainbow flag emoji.

Joining them are impersonator KaladKaren Davila, social media personality Macoy Dubs and the Philippines’ first transwoman best actress Iyah Mina.

Other speakers confirmed for the event include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Risa Hontiveros and UP Center for Women's and Gender Studies Director, Dr. Nathalie Africa-Verceles.

The show of solidarity was praised by members of the UP community as well as supporters of the celebrities and influencers.

The UP Pride opening can be viewed via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. next Monday through this page.