I kissed a boy: Teejay Marquez shares how male-to-male kissing scenes are done

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Teejay Marquez said he had experience kissing guys even before starring in the boys’ love (BL) series “Ben X Jim.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the 27-year-old said he had smacked several times with fellow BL actor Kokoy de Santos of “Gameboys” for the Star Cinema horror film “Hellcome Home.”

“Feeling ko mga six times yata kami nag-smack so parang wala. Iba-ibang tutok ng camera,” Teejay recalled.

“Maraming shot. Kaya parang pagdating na nu'ng dulo, wala na. Wala na kaming ilag. Or hindi na kami nahihiya.”

Teejay said it wasn’t a big deal since he and Kokoy are friends and were able to joke about it afterwards.

“So gano'n din naman siguro sa mga susunod ko pa kung magkakaroon man. Mapa-babae man ‘yan o lalaki. Ready na ready naman ako.” — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV