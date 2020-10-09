KOREAN WAVE
'Yung mga kilig ko doon totoo': Teejay Marquez on working with Jerome Ponce in 'Ben X Jim'
Ben (Teejay Marquez) and Jim (Jerome Ponce) in a scene from "Ben X Jim"
Regal Entertainment via YouTube, screengrab
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Teejay Marquez said his on-screen partner Jerome Ponce in the upcoming boys’ love series “Ben X Jim” made his job easy.

Intent on giving justice to his character Ben, Teejay removed his own identity and fell in love with Jerome during the week-long shoot for the series.

 

 

“Isang linggo kitang type. Sabi ko baka mamaya baka mailang ka na sa’kin kasi kahit hindi na nagro-roll ‘yung camera, sa tingin mo baka mamaya parang nilalandi pa rin kita, or baka maharot pa rin ako sa’yo. Pero for me kasi, gusto ko talagang maramdaman ‘yung totoong feeling na gustong gusto ko talaga si Jerome,” the 27-year-old told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

But the feelings on-set weren’t pretend, Teejay confessed.

“Hindi na ko pinahirapan ni Jerome kasi sobrang galing magpakilig. And ‘yun ang masasabi kong spoiler, ‘yung mga kilig ko doon totoo. Kinikilig talaga ako kay Jerome kasi magaling talaga siya. Talagang bagay na bagay sa kanya,” he said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teejay was charmed in particular by Jerome’s smile and sincerity.

He had nothing but kind words for his co-star, saying he was a delight to work with from the get-go.

“Nung nakasama ko na siya sa Zoom meeting, nag-script reading na kami, nagkita na kami because of the swab tests, ‘yung mga ganyang protocols namin, kumbaga nag-meet na kami, unti-unting gumagaan kasi hindi ko naramdaman sa kanya na, ‘Hoy, mas ahead ako sa’yo or mas kilala ako sa’yo’ or something. Walang gan'on akong naramdaman and pagdating sa set,” he vouched.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teejay also commended Jerome’s professionalism as an actor, which he said inspired him to keep up with his performance.

“'Pag tinawag mo siya, ready siya. Game na game siya. And imbes na mailang ako, mas lalo akong na-inspire as an actor kasi wala eh, parang kumbaga binibigay niya lahat ng kailangan. Kaya mas lalo akong na-excite gawin ‘yung role ko na wala akong dapat isipin, o mahiya, o mailang. Kaya good thing na siya ‘yung naka-partner ko. He really knows how to handle a team-up like this. Kaya I’m so happy.”

"Ben X Jim" will premiere on October 15 on Regal Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It is the first digital series produced by the filmmaking and entertainment firm during the lockdown.

