Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo echoed her boyfriend Daniel Padilla's sentiment to marry before turning 30.

During the recent virtual press conference of their digital series "The House Arrest of Us," Kathryn said she and Daniel both agreed to tie the knot before turning 30 years old.

"Before 30, ayon talaga ang deal namin. Pero may ilang panahon pa kami before 30," Kathryn said.

The blockbuster queen also said that they are already discussing their marriage that's why they are working hard now for their future.

"Of course, agree. Napaguusapan naman na talaga namin 'yon. I think nasa tamang age na kami para i-ready ang mga sarili namin sa puntong 'yon," she said

"And now, 'yon ang dahilan kung bakit kami nagtatrabaho ngayon, i-ready 'yong mga kailangang i-ready kasi malaking step 'yon," she added.

When asked if she also agrees with Daniel to have a child immediately after marriage, Kathryn laughingly said: "Siya magbuntis!"

RELATED: #9YearsWithKathNiel: Kathryn Bernardo lists down her most favorite KathNiel projects for binge-watching