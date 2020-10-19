KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla
Daniel Padilla and girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo make a beautiful couple in this publicity photo for their new Star Cinema digital movie-series The House Arrest of Us
ABS-CBN and Daniel Padilla
Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 19, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo echoed her boyfriend Daniel Padilla's sentiment to marry before turning 30.

During the recent virtual press conference of their digital series "The House Arrest of Us," Kathryn said she and Daniel both agreed to tie the knot before turning 30 years old. 

"Before 30, ayon talaga ang deal namin. Pero may ilang panahon pa kami before 30," Kathryn said. 

The blockbuster queen also said that they are already discussing their marriage that's why they are working hard now for their future. 

"Of course, agree. Napaguusapan naman na talaga namin 'yon. I think nasa tamang age na kami para i-ready ang mga sarili namin sa puntong 'yon," she said  

"And now, 'yon ang dahilan kung bakit kami nagtatrabaho ngayon, i-ready 'yong mga kailangang i-ready kasi malaking step 'yon," she added. 

When asked if she also agrees with Daniel to have a child immediately after marriage, Kathryn laughingly said: "Siya magbuntis!" 

RELATED: #9YearsWithKathNiel: Kathryn Bernardo lists down her most favorite KathNiel projects for binge-watching

DANIEL PADILLA KATHNIEL KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oops! Glitches spotted in '24 Oras'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso broadcaster Vicky Morales had a small glitch in nightly GMA news program "24 Oras" recently.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Wurtzbach speaks up about being raped, settles feud with Pia
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach have reportedly ended their spat.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Judy Ann Santos shares ‘new normal’ parenting tips for healthy, happy kids
By Euden Valdez | 14 minutes ago
But despite the tough situation we’re all in, mom Judy Ann makes sure that her kids, especially her youngest Luna, grow...
Entertainment
fbfb
BIR allows tax perks for imports, manufacture of COVID-19 essentials
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
Importers and manufacturers of medical goods and equipment essential to the fight against COVID-19 may now enjoy fiscal incentives,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Smart ramps up rollout of strategic base stations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Smart Communications Inc. is ramping up the strategic rollout of its base stations to improve its services across the co...
Entertainment
fbfb
ING, Unicef support 5 Philippine fintech startups
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank and United Nations Children’s Fund continue to support startup companies building financial...
Entertainment
fbfb
Globe rolls out free broadband fiber upgrade
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. is rolling out free broadband fiber upgrades nationwide for customers to enjoy better data experience...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with