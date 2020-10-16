Vicki shows not just TikTok on her YouTube channel

You’ve seen Dr. Vicki Belo and her daughter Scarlet Snow in identical dresses doing TikTok, haven’t you?

In Vicki’s YouTube channel which was relaunched yesterday at 6 p.m., the beauty guru is showing more sides of her complex personality calculated to thrill you, starting with how she washes cars with Ivana Alawi. Fans of Scarlet will be seeing more of the undisputed Media Darling “compete” with her mom for attention without her trying to. Mom Vicki will readily concede.

Dr. Vicki Belo with Derek Ramsay’s car collection. (Derek’s favorite Belo treatment: Skin Genius that helps tighten the skin and improve overall skin quality.)

How is Scarlet during these uncertain times?

“She is so happy with the quarantine because her mommy and daddy are always home,” Vicki assured Funfare readers. “She really never went out much. She loves animals so we have a rabbit, tortoise, fish and five dogs. She loves walking the dogs every afternoon.”

Scarlet is as techie as any millennial, including the very young who are usually glued to the computer screen hour after hour, especially now that the norm is online learning.

“She is very techie, much more techie than me,” admitted Vicki. “She’s an expert on Zoom and breakout rooms.” And, if I may add, Scarlet speaks Mandarin which she learns in school. At home, her tutor is dad Dr. Hayden Kho.

Vicki and daughter Scarlet Snow with Derek and girlfriend Andrea Torres, and the pit bull (one of Derek’s fur babies)

But Vicki is no stranger to social media. She has almost one million followers on Facebook, around 630,000 on Twitter, more than 170,000 on TikTok and an impressive Instagram following of 2.6 million, maybe more than the followers of local stars.

She explained that she is drawn to social media because it brings her closer to her audience.

“In the same way that they learn from me, I also learn so much from them,” said Vicki. “When I see their comments, I get inspired; I get new ideas. Sometimes when I am down, they try to lift me up. I may not see them physically or know them personally but I feel like I know them on some level because the connection is there. It gives me a wonderful feeling.”

Vicki and Scarlet with Ivana Alawi during a car-washing crash course

These days, Vicki is taking the social-media game to a whole different level. She has revamped her YouTube channel which has close to 90,000 subscribers (and counting). Viewers can expect a raw and unfiltered Dr. Vicki Belo, a side of her that a lot of people have never seen before.

“It’s interesting because it’s more about my personal side, less of my medical side. Also, I get the chance to really bond with my Belo Babies in a way that we couldn’t do when we’re in the clinic. This time, I can spend the whole day with them and show people what they like to do, what they love and how they are in their ‘natural habitats.’ It’s so exciting.”

More follow the Ivana Alawi car-washing episode with the other Belo Babies: A pamper sesh with Queen Mother Karla Estrada; sisters’ day-out with Claudia and Julia Barretto; and an exclusive look at Derek Ramsay’s car collection, plus a meet-and-greet with his fur babies.

Coming soon: Piolo Pascual, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez, Alden Richards and Kim Chiu.

With Queen Mother Karla Estrada (whose favorite Belo treatment is Thermage that lifts and tightens the skin while promoting collagen production)

Asked about her interest in YouTube, Vicki said, “I believe that people should always try something new to keep them young. I want to be part of something that brings joy and good vibes. Watching videos on YouTube has brought me so much joy, so I thought why not be part of it? I want to create beautiful memories by bonding with my Belo Babies and I want to share those memories with everyone, hoping it will also bring them joy and good vibes.”

Stay tuned to YouTube Channel: Dr. Vicki Belo.

