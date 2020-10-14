Janella Salvador blocks bashers after being criticized for allegedly trying to hide pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Janella Salvador is ready to rid her social media feed of unwanted visitors.

The 22-year-old on Wednesday afternoon posted an Instagram story warning certain online users that they will be blocked if they have nothing better to do than gossip and disrespect her.

"Blocking people who have no respect and have nothing else to do but gossip," Janella wrote. "I am only allowing positivity in my space."

Earlier today, Janella posted a photograph to promote an online store for home organizing solutions.

Online users left comments accusing Janella of hiding her alleged pregnancy by concealing her body with the organizers held at a certain angle.

Her supporters, meanwhile, maintained that the actress has the right to keep aspects of her personal life private.

Speculation about Janella’s supposed pregnancy came days after she and boyfriend Markus Paterson finally revealed their relationship last month.

Neither Markus nor Janella, however, have confirmed or denied the report or their fans’ speculation.