Kim Chiu breaks â€˜Bawal Lumabasâ€™ rules as she goes live on â€˜Itâ€™s Showtimeâ€™ on Zoe TV

Kim Chiu breaks ‘Bawal Lumabas’ rules as she goes live on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Zoe TV

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu showed her excitement for ABS-CBN’s free TV comeback tomorrow, Saturday on A2Z channel 11.

She said her home network doesn’t give up in bringing quality entertainment for Filipinos despite the shutdown.

“It just goes to show na hindi susuko ang mga Kapamilya to give entertainment, to give mga palabas —mapa-drama man o variety o movies,” Kim said during her recent virtual press conference for new horror movie “U-Turn.”

She is also excited to be part of the first live “It’s Showtime” episode to be shown on A2Z, formerly Zoe TV, this Saturday.

Kim’s “U-Turn” co-star Tony Labrusca said he is also excited for ABS-CBN.

“Super exciting. I’m so happy for ABS na kahit papaano, mayroon na tayong free TV. I’m so happy din sa lahat ng mga loyal na Kapamilya at mapapanuod na ulit [nila ang ABS-CBN] on free TV . . . Exciting talaga.”

A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV, such as Sky Cable.

“U-Turn” is the first full-length movie of Star Cinema to be released online starting October 30.

It is an adaptation of a 2016 Indian movie of the same name. It follows the story of a journalist and a cop investigating the links between a string of mysterious deaths and a particular flyover.

During the virtual press conference, Kim reacted on her new tag as the “Millenial Horror Queen,” saying that Kris Aquino will always be the ultimate horror queen in Philippine showbiz.

While Kim welcomed her new alias, she paid respect to the “Queen of All Media.”

“Si Ate Kris will always be the ultimate horror queen dahil ang dami na niyang ginawang horror movies. Walang bayad ang pagiging queen na binigay sa akin so thank you so much,” Kim said.