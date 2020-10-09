KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kim Chiu breaks â€˜Bawal Lumabasâ€™ rules as she goes live on â€˜Itâ€™s Showtimeâ€™ on Zoe TV
Kim Chiu was launched as 'It's Showtime's' new host last month.
ABS-CBN/Released
Kim Chiu breaks ‘Bawal Lumabas’ rules as she goes live on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Zoe TV
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 12:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu showed her excitement for ABS-CBN’s free TV comeback tomorrow, Saturday on A2Z channel 11.

She said her home network doesn’t give up in bringing quality entertainment for Filipinos despite the shutdown. 

“It just goes to show na hindi susuko ang mga Kapamilya to give entertainment, to give mga palabas —mapa-drama man o variety o movies,” Kim said during her recent virtual press conference for new horror movie “U-Turn.”

She is also excited to be part of the first live “It’s Showtime” episode to be shown on A2Z, formerly Zoe TV, this Saturday.

Kim’s “U-Turn” co-star Tony Labrusca said he is also excited for ABS-CBN.

“Super exciting. I’m so happy for ABS na kahit papaano, mayroon na tayong free TV. I’m so happy din sa lahat ng mga loyal na Kapamilya at mapapanuod na ulit [nila ang ABS-CBN] on free TV . . . Exciting talaga.”

A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV, such as Sky Cable.

“U-Turn” is the first full-length movie of Star Cinema to be released online starting October 30.

It is an adaptation of a 2016 Indian movie of the same name. It follows the story of a journalist and a cop investigating the links between a string of mysterious deaths and a particular flyover.

During the virtual press conference, Kim reacted on her new tag as the “Millenial Horror Queen,” saying that Kris Aquino will always be the ultimate horror queen in Philippine showbiz.
While Kim welcomed her new alias, she paid respect to the “Queen of All Media.”

“Si Ate Kris will always be the ultimate horror queen dahil ang dami na niyang ginawang horror movies. Walang bayad ang pagiging queen na binigay sa akin so thank you so much,” Kim said.

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Daniel will marry before he’s 30
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
‘I want to have a beach wedding,’ says Daniel Padilla who turned 25 last April 26. ‘Ayoko nang masyadong...
Entertainment
fbfb
Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Omg may hawig po siya kay Harry!!!! Wahhh cute nyo po omg!!!!!!" added singer Janine Berdin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Single mom no more: Daughter announces Bettinna Carlos' engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
According to Bettinna, apart from Mikki's honesty, what she loves about her fiance is that he embraces her and her...
Entertainment
fbfb
From anime to Beyoncé: Janine Berdin's transformation gets mixed reactions
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin surprised her fans with her new look as her photos became viral in different social...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya celebrities are excited after learning that ABS-CBN shows will be showing on free TV again following the announcement...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Paolo shows versatility again in The Promise
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
“Well, yes,” replied Paolo Contis when asked if his recent Kapuso drama anthology I Can See You: The Promise was...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hannah Precillas steps out of her comfort zone in new single
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 13 hours ago
One may know Hannah Precillas as the biritera behind the well-loved theme songs of Kapuso shows.
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel Padilla reveals KathNiel's real theme song
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Daniel proved how fitting the lyrics are by admitting that Kathryn will watch in person his virtual concert “Apollo”...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Not soon, pero soon': Daniel Padilla wants to get married before turning 30
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“So doon ko nakikita kay Kathryn na handa na siya. Handa na siya maging asawa ko."
Entertainment
fbfb
Diana Zubiri gives birth to third child, bares difficult pregnancy during quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Amira Jade is the third baby of Diana with husband Andy Smith.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with