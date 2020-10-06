KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Zoe TV confirms ABS-CBN blocktime deal
ABS-CBN compound
The STAR/File
Zoe TV confirms ABS-CBN blocktime deal
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc., founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva, announces today its rebranding of Zoe Channel 11 as “A2Z” and its blocktime deal with embattled TV network ABS-CBN.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Zoe Broadcasting Network said that starting this October, A2Z will be the home of "the newest TV experience for Filipinos" as it aims to offer "relevant, informative, and entertaining content geared toward spiritual strengthening" via its rebranded VHF channel that aim to serve viewers with "uplifting and inspiring shows of life, love and hope," educational programs, local and foreign movies, some of the best-loved ABS-CBN shows through a blocktime arrangement and programs from licensors like Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), Knowledge Channel and others.

Some of the programs on Zoe’s Light TV 33 will also air on A2Z.

Sherwin N. Tugna, chairman and President of Zoe  Broadcasting Network, Inc., said A2Z’s line-up of programs were assembled with the goal of fulfilling the spiritual, information and entertainment needs of Filipinos during this pandemic and beyond. 

“Zoe Channel 11 TV gets a new name, a new look, and a new journey serving God and the Filipino people. We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above,” he said.

A2Z can be viewed on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable (channel 11) and more.  

In a separate statement sent to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN also confirmed the deal with A2Z, saying that it "produces content for various companies, platforms, and audiences here and abroad."

Starting October 10, some ABS-CBN entertainment shows and movies will be seen on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 through an agreement between ABS-CBN and Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc.

"A2Z channel 11 will be seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. ABS-CBN and Zoe are committed to work together to provide entertainment, public service programs, and educational content to the public," ABS-CBN said.

ABS-CBN Corp.'s shares reportedly sizzled yesterday when rumors broke out that media company signed a deal with Zoe TV to facilitate the return of some programs on free television, following a government shutdown. 

RELATED: ABS-CBN shares hit surge limit as investors cheer rumored deal with Zoe TV

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angelica Panganiban opens up about almost getting into an illicit love affair
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In the latest episode of her new show “Ask Angelica,” she was asked if she has already fallen in love with an...
Entertainment
fbfb
Michelle Madrigal goes viral for sharing how she found her 'forever' from Tinder
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The video trended as it revealed how the couple met via dating app Tinder.
Entertainment
fbfb
Snooky tells all (well, almost!)
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
“I am not ashamed to admit that I am bipolar. I guess some people already know it. It’s nothing to be ashamed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gabby in his little paradise
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
You can think of clichés to describe Gabby Concepcion’s present state of being: far from the maddening crowd,...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
From anime to Beyoncé: Janine Berdin's transformation gets mixed reactions
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin surprised her fans with her new look as her photos became viral in different social...
Entertainment
fbfb
Caridad Sanchez's kids refute each other on mom's real condition
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Vetaran actress Caridad Sanchez’s daughter and son had contradicting views on the actress' condition.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bela and her Korean connection
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Not many fans probably know that last February Bela Padilla was in South Korea to shoot a movie called Ultimate Oppa, a joint...
Entertainment
fbfb
Louis Partridge, the cutie in Enola Holmes, is the ‘actor to watch’
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
If you’ve already seen Enola Holmes on Netflix, lead star Millie Bobby Brown is not the only charmer in the adventure...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Masked Singer is back
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
The Masked Singer is back on the Blue Ant Entertainment channel. That means one hour of my Thursday evenings from 9:45 to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with