Zoe TV confirms ABS-CBN blocktime deal

MANILA, Philippines — Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc., founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva, announces today its rebranding of Zoe Channel 11 as “A2Z” and its blocktime deal with embattled TV network ABS-CBN.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Zoe Broadcasting Network said that starting this October, A2Z will be the home of "the newest TV experience for Filipinos" as it aims to offer "relevant, informative, and entertaining content geared toward spiritual strengthening" via its rebranded VHF channel that aim to serve viewers with "uplifting and inspiring shows of life, love and hope," educational programs, local and foreign movies, some of the best-loved ABS-CBN shows through a blocktime arrangement and programs from licensors like Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), Knowledge Channel and others.

Some of the programs on Zoe’s Light TV 33 will also air on A2Z.

Sherwin N. Tugna, chairman and President of Zoe Broadcasting Network, Inc., said A2Z’s line-up of programs were assembled with the goal of fulfilling the spiritual, information and entertainment needs of Filipinos during this pandemic and beyond.

“Zoe Channel 11 TV gets a new name, a new look, and a new journey serving God and the Filipino people. We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above,” he said.

A2Z can be viewed on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV like Sky Cable (channel 11) and more.

In a separate statement sent to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN also confirmed the deal with A2Z, saying that it "produces content for various companies, platforms, and audiences here and abroad."

Starting October 10, some ABS-CBN entertainment shows and movies will be seen on the newly rebranded A2Z channel 11 through an agreement between ABS-CBN and Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc.

"A2Z channel 11 will be seen on analog TV in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. ABS-CBN and Zoe are committed to work together to provide entertainment, public service programs, and educational content to the public," ABS-CBN said.

ABS-CBN Corp.'s shares reportedly sizzled yesterday when rumors broke out that media company signed a deal with Zoe TV to facilitate the return of some programs on free television, following a government shutdown.

