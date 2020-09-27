KOREAN WAVE
Band of brothers goes online with stars
Gil Villa (The Philippine Star) - September 27, 2020 - 12:00am

Three musically gifted brothers collectively known as Bradz (photo) will do an online show to celebrate their eighth anniversary as a band. The virtual concert is set at 7 o’clock tonight with performances from guest stars led by Barbie Almalbis and Itchyworms.

The pride of Taytay, Rizal is behind the hit tune Pag-ibig which they performed on their Wishclusive gig inside the iconic Wish Bus some years ago. The public attention the song gained had even prompted the famed ABS-CBN Sunday night program Gandang Gabi Vice (GGV) to use it as background music during its guesting of Korean girl group Momoland. The band was eventually invited to perform a major production number with a number of prominent acts at the first Wish Music Awards held at the Araneta Coliseum in 2015.

“Siblings Sean, Chris and JC Naval started doing music together when they joined an acoustic band competition organized in a mall eight years ago,” said the spokesperson from Breakthrough and Milestones Productions International (BMPI, Inc.) which signed the group to a management contract in 2018.

Tonight’s digital show will also include The Voice of the Philippines 2 alumnus and one-time Rivermaya vocalist Jayson Fernandez and folksy pop singer-songwriter Eloisa Jayloni.

Once called Voysing, obviously because of their heavenly harmonies, the trio agreed to rename themselves Bradz, a colloquial term for brothers, which only strengthened their sense of pride being of the same blood.

Bradz also signed a distribution agreement with Warner Music Philippines which is behind the release of Pag-ibig in digital stores.

(For e-tickets, call the following mobile numbers, 0995-5000615/ 0995-923629/ 0966-8102400 or e-mail at events@bmpicorp.com).

