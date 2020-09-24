KOREAN WAVE
Liza Soberano personally files criminal charges vs Converge employee over rape joke
Liza Soberano
Maybelline New York/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano formally filed a criminal complaint against a Converge employee for the employee's rape remark against the actress. 

ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe posted on his Twitter account a photo of Liza accompanied by her talent manager Ogie Diaz and legal counsel. 

 

 

According to MJ, Liza said that "rape joke" shouldn't be taken lightly.

"I was really upset, because the fact that it's a rape joke it's not something that should be taken lightly, and the fact that she's a woman, I would never in a million years do a joke like that," Liza said. 

"I know that everybody is entitled to their own opinion, that is true, but at some point you have to be respectful to others online. I want people to learn that there are consequences to everything like rape jokes coz that is not a light matter," she added. 

According to an official statement by Jun Lim, Liza's legal counsel, filing the complaint asserted her right to be treated with respect. 

"In filing this criminal complaint, we believe that our client, Ms. Liza Soberano, merely asserted her right to be treated with respect. She stood up not just for herself but also on behalf of those silent victims of 'rape jokes' and malicious statements perpetrated by few irresponsible members of the social media community," the lawyer said.

"Ms. Soberano reminds us once again that women must be treated with respect and dignity regardless of their status in life," he added. 

Ogie recently said in his YouTube vlog that they are already talking with a lawyer in pursuant of filing a complaint. 

“Pinag-uusapan na namin ng lawyer niya. Meron kaming law firm na inatasan namin na to look into this matter kung anong legal na action ang pwede naming gawin,” Ogie said.

