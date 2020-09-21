Liza Soberano vows to take action vs Converge employee over rape threat

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano will take action against the internet provider employee who posted a rape threat against her.

On Twitter, Liza’s fans posted a screenshot of a Converge employee threatening to rape the actress.

LOOK: Liza Soberano reacts on employees of @Converge_CSU





"Don't worry we won't let this one pass. They know my address."



RAPE THREAT?? RAPE IS NOT A JOKE and it will never be.

"Wala tayong magagawa, wala ng trabaho, kaya di bale ng masira ang image, magkapera lang. Sarap ipa-rape sa mga... ewan!” the Converge employee wrote.

Liza commented that she won’t let the threat pass.

"Don’t worry we won’t let this one pass. They know my address," she said.

Meanwhile, the internet provider addressed the controversy on Twitter, promising to take a disciplinary action against the employee.

“We are deeply concerned about the wrongful comments and behavior of some employees over social media. We do not tolerate such actions toward any customer and emphasize that their personal opinions do not reflect the company’s perspective, values, and culture,” Converge wrote.

“We are currently dealing with this matter and we will carry out disciplinary measures accordingly,” the company added.

Liza recently complained about her Converge account for its slow internet connection.

Converge really needs to start fixing their internet speed. I am an unhappy customer. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 6, 2020

Can’t even answer the phone whenever we call. How unprofessional. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) September 6, 2020

PLDT made a move by providing the actress a fast internet after her complaints went viral.

