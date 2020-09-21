KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Liza Soberano vows to take action vs Converge employee over rape threat
Actress Liza Soberano
Maybelline New York/Released
Liza Soberano vows to take action vs Converge employee over rape threat
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 21, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano will take action against the internet provider employee who posted a rape threat against her.

On Twitter, Liza’s fans posted a screenshot of a Converge employee threatening to rape the actress.

 

 

"Wala tayong magagawa, wala ng trabaho, kaya di bale ng masira ang image, magkapera lang. Sarap ipa-rape sa mga... ewan!” the Converge employee wrote.

Liza commented that she won’t let the threat pass.

"Don’t worry we won’t let this one pass. They know my address," she said.

Meanwhile, the internet provider addressed the controversy on Twitter, promising to take a disciplinary action against the employee.

“We are deeply concerned about the wrongful comments and behavior of some employees over social media. We do not tolerate such actions toward any customer and emphasize that their personal opinions do not reflect the company’s perspective, values, and culture,” Converge wrote.

“We are currently dealing with this matter and we will carry out disciplinary measures accordingly,” the company added.

 

 

 

Liza recently complained about her Converge account for its slow internet connection.

 

 

PLDT made a move by providing the actress a fast internet after her complaints went viral.

RELATED: 'Sana all': Liza Soberano, Bela Padilla, Julia Barretto get fast response over internet woes

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘History has a way of repeating itself’
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
That quote about history came from Misha Green, one of the executive producers of Lovecraft Country now airing on HBO Go until...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julius & Tintin: Happily ever after
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
That was the song playing on the car radio one moonlit night when Julius Babao fell on his knees and took out a ring from...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz? Timmy Cruz? Geneva explains her Cruz family tree
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz explained the family tree of her Cruz family, one of the most influential families in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna shares how she feels about 34-year age gap with Vic Sotto
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Host-actress Pauline Luna addressed the 34-year age gap with husband Vic Sotto, saying she loves him because of the respect...
Entertainment
fbfb
The garment essentials I found with my recent decluttering
By Pat-P Daza | September 21, 2020 - 12:00am
I went through my closet recently to look for clothes to donate to charity. I was on the hunt for clothes that were still wearable but no longer fit me or were out of fashion.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Lloyd Cadena's last vlog hits no.1 on YouTube in time for 26th birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 26 minutes ago
The family of departed YouTube star Lloyd Cadena uploaded the internet sensation’s last video blog last Saturday.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Di ko kaya iwan ang ABS-CBN': Angelica Panganiban reveals other networks' offers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Angelica said it never came to her mind to abandon the Kapamilya network.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban reacts to ex Carlo Aquino's fatherhood
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
In a virtual press conference with Philstar.com and other press for her new show “Ask Angelica” yesterday, Angelica...
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap surprises KC Concepcion with greeting from Shakira
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
KC also thanked Apl for the surprise and said she is excited for the new single by Black Eyed Peas and Shakira...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘There’s Always YES in Yesterday!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Today is the birthday of my M-U… gets nyo ba?
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with