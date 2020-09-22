Jay Sonza deletes post after Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson say ‘fake news’ over pregnancy claims

KOREAN WAVE
Jay Sonza deletes post after Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson say âfake newsâ over pregnancy claims
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto
The STAR/File
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson slammed a certain “fake news” last Monday following former broadcaster Jay Sonza’s claim that the two are allegedly expecting a child.

In separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts, Julia and Gerald dismissed a certain “fake news.” Although the rumored couple did not mention what news are they necessarily reacting to, many internet users presumed that it was about Sonza’s claims that Gerald allegedly impregnated Julia during the lockdown.

 

 

“Sa panahon ngayon na ang bilis kumalat ng ‘FAKE NEWS’ .. Akala ko magiging 'FAKE NEWS' din ang 'a soldiers heart'.. This video is our test shots and our taping was delayed for months after this.. But we still had hope..never lose hope,” Gerald wrote. 

In his Instagram story, the “A Soldier’s Heart” star posted “#NoToFakeNews” and “Haters hate harder.”

Julia, meanwhile, simply posted “FAKE NEWS :)” together with a photo of her showing her flat tummy. In her Instagram story this morning, the actress also showed a video of her dancing while wearing a cropped top.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While there were fans who were happy for the two's supposed response to Sonza, some internet users, however, were not convinced with the two’s posts.

“Pero ang relasyon n julia b. Na mgjowa...hindi fake yon????????” asked one internet user.

“Pakisagot daw @juliabarretto! Naka hide kasi mga negative comments sa feed mo. Halata ka girl,” said another.

“Hindi kayang sagutin pero yung pregnancy ang bilis!” commented another.

Following the “fake news” posts of the two, Sonza deleted his post.

“Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie na si Julia Barreto na kapuwa hindi sila baog… After months of love lockdown and ESQ (exact sex quadrant) - may nabuo sa sinapupunan ni Julia,” Jay claimed in the now deleted viral post.

Related: Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby

It was last year when Gerald and Julia figured in a scandal after Gerald’s girlfriend then, Bea Alonzo, accused Gerald of cheating with Julia and “ghosting” her.

Related: Bea Alonzo: 'Ghosting' the 'most painful' but also 'the most empowering'

In a recent virtual conference with Philstar.com and other press for his online movie that was shown back-to-back with Julia’s film with ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia, Gerald declined to answer a question about his alleged relationship with Julia.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson still mum on real score with Julia Barretto

