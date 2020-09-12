Lady Gaga is 1st Tricon winner at the VMAs

For those who have been wondering if they can sing and dance live in a show while wearing a mask, pop diva Lady Gaga has provided an answer. Yes, you can sing and dance live while wearing a mask in a show. You can make a good job of it, too, just like what she did at the recent live but socially distant 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Why, she even made sure her dancers had masks on and she made sure that the audience knows why.

The mask is all about kindness for others during these pandemic times. “Celebrate yourself,” said The Gaga while cuddling one of the four trophies she won that evening. “Love who you are. Be kind. Mask up. Be brave and braver all the time.”

The Gaga, who was certainly the star of the evening, wore a mask to match her costumes while performing. She did a superb medley of songs from her Chromatica dance album, including Rain on Me, where she was joined by singing partner Ariana Grande. She also wore a mask when she accepted her Moonperson trophies live.

That meant a lot of masks. Lady Gaga had three costume changes for her musical number and four more when she went on stage to accept her Moonpersons for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography for Rain on Me. She also did for the most prestigious of them all, the Tricon Award. Note that each subsequent costume was more fantastic, more out of this world than the other and came with a mask to match.

It was only apt that she should make a truly dazzling appearance at the VMAs as a nine-time nominee and as the first Tricon awardee. MTV coined the name Tricon from the words three for three different disciplines and icon, as someone who inspires and empowers people. It has been bruited about that MTV created the Tricon expressly for Lady Gaga.

To be honored with the Tricon meant that Lady Gaga is an accomplished artist who excels as a music star. She has six No. 1 selling albums, 11 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, among others as a singer and songwriter. Then she is an award-winning actor for her work in A Star is Born and American Horror Story. She has proven countless times that she is a daring and innovative fashion plate. Remember that meat dress? To top it all, she is also a fearless activist for the disadvantaged with her Born this Way Foundation.

Lady Gaga started out as a Madonna wannabe and she made it to the top, complete with controversies. But she has now upped the Material Girl with her acting credentials. She has a Golden Globe, a Critics’ Choice and Oscar and Emmy nominations. If she keeps up this same momentum within the coming years, she could be looking at comparisons with the biggest diva of them all, Barbra Streisand.

Why not? The Gaga is also known for constantly pulling surprises. Who could have known she could sing classical? Who could have known she could act like that? For all we know, she might even be doing theater soon. Socially distant theater, of course, as befits a responsible Tricon awardee.

Just as responsible as the MTV Video Music Awards which scrapped its plan to air live from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York in favor of live or pre-taped segments from various sites in NYC last Aug. 30. We got to watch not only Lady Gaga but also BTS, so dapper while singing in English, Miley Cyrus with a disco ball, the Black Eyed Peas with lighted crotches and many others.

Just like singing and dancing with a mask, the VMAs proved that it is possible to put on an awards show that viewers can enjoy while observing the proper anti-COVID-19 protocols. There was even a red carpet. Virtual, of course.

Meanwhile here is the honor roll in the main categories of the 2020 VMAs.

Video of the Year: The Weeknd, Blinding Lights.

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga.

Song of the Year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Rain on Me.

Best Collaboration: Rain on Me, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Pop: BTS, On.

Hip-Hop: Future featuring Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Savage.

R&B: The Weeknd, Blinding Lights.

Latin: Maluma featuring J. Balvin, Que Pena.

Rock: Coldplay.

Alternative; Machine Gun Kelly, Bloody Valentine.

Best K-Pop: BTS, On.

Group: BTS

Direction: Taylor Swift, The Man.

Music Video Shot from Home: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, Stuck w U.

The Best Quarantined Performers are: CNCO, Unplugged.

Push Artist of the Year: Doja Cat.

Video for Good: H.E.R., I Can’t Breathe.