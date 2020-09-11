KOREAN WAVE
'Di pa pwedeng mamatay, mababawasan ng maganda': Kakai Bautista on COVID-19 recovery
Singer-comedian Kakai Bautista
Pang-Masa/File
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 4:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kakai Bautista revealed that she tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but has recovered. 

In her Instagram account, Kakai said she already graduated from COVID-19 University. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????????????????????, ???????? ???????? ???????????????? ????????????.. ???? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????!!!!! ???????????? ???? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????-???????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????????. ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????. ???????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????. ???????????? ???? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????????????. ????????????????????, ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???? ????????????????. ????????, ???????????????????? ????????????, ???????????????????? ????????????. ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ????????. ???????????? ???????????????? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???? ???????????????? ????????. ???? ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????; “????????????????, ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????” ???????????? “????????????????, ???? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ????????????” ???????????? ???? ???????????? ????????. ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????, ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????????. ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ????????????. ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????????????!!! ???????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????. ???????? ????????????-???????????? ???????? ????????????????????!! ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????—?????????????????????????????????? *???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????? ????????????????* (???????? ????????????????????-???????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ????????, ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ????????, ????????????????) *???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????* ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? - ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? #???????????????????????????????????????? #???????????????????????????????????? #????????????????????????????????????????????????

A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@ilovekaye) on

 

"Today, on my 14th day... I graduated from COVID University!!!!" she declared.

"Yes, I tested positive for COVID-19 Asymptomatic and got another test today and the result was negative. Thank you Lord," she added. 

 Kakai said she made her condition public to raise more awareness about the disease.

"GUYSH, Covid is not a Joke," she enthused. "OO, sakit sya, virus sya. Pero mas PARANG ikakamatay mo ang FEAR AND ANXIETY pag nagkaroon ka," she said.

According to her, when she had it, only two things came to her mind.

"2 bagay lang ang sinabe ko kay lord. 'Lord, hindi pa ako pwedent mamatay kase mababawasan ng maganda ang mundo' AND 'Lord, I surrender everything to you'."

She ended her post saying she also cares and prays for other COVID-19 patients for their recovery.

"And I was Ok. NagpakaNormal ako, hindi alam kong mas magkakasaket ako kapag HINDI ako umayos sa isip at sa gawa. AKAP and PRAYERS SA LAHAT NG MAY PINAGDAANAN sa Walanghiyang virus na ito. MATATAPOS din ito Guysh!!! KAPIT lang tayo. Sa PAG-ASA at FAITH!!! Isa lang ang dapat positive — MINDSET."

