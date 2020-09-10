KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Darren Espanto reiterates: 'I'm straight'
Darren Espanto and Jayda’s first collaboration “Sana Tayo Na” proved to be a hit as it received inclusion in a Spotify editorial playlist and racked up views and streams just two weeks after its release. The love song, a revival of Jayda’s father Dingdong Avanzado’s composition, was featured in Spotify Philippines’ ‘Trending Tracks’ editorial playlist, which lists down viral songs in the country and was also included on Spotify's New Music Friday Philippines on the day of its release. It currently has over 116,000 streams on the streaming platform.
ABS-CBN/Released
Darren Espanto reiterates: 'I'm straight'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 7:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto stressed that he is straight.

In his friend Kyle Echarri's vlog, Darren was asked how he deals with bashers. 

 

 

“How do I deal with those people? You know what, just don’t mind them. Kasi sa industriyang ginagawalan natin -- Kyle, alam mo 'yon -- we’re always going to run into people like that, especially bashers. Kasama ‘yan sa mundo ng showbiz and all that. I personally don’t mind them,” Darren said.

“I know na wala naman silang mas magandang ginagawa sa buhay kaysa sa akin... that’s pretty much it. Like, who cares about them?” Darren added.

When asked by Kyle what are the hate speech he received from bashers, Darren said his sexuality. 

"Like a lot of people are like ‘bakla ‘yan kasi.' Oh yeah, for real, ever since 'The Voice Kids,' when I started singing songs that are always for girls or like I have a high voice, in general. They always assume my sexual preference pretty much. But I’d like to let everyone know that I’m straight," he declared.

"I've addressed this before but the thing is always parang wala na silang ibang mahanap. So kapag bored sila sasabihin nilang 'Ah bakla 'yan.' So 'yun." — Video from Kyle Echarri via YouTube

RELATED: Darren Espanto shares life away from family due to self-quarantine

DARREN ESPANTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'It's not happening': Kris Aquino breaks silence on canceled TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her much-awaited TV comeback will not happen anytime soon. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bugoy Cariño defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya teen actor Bugoy Cariño reacted on vlogger's social media post saying that his relationship with volleyball...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yam Concepcion:'Bida, kontrabida labels don’t really matter to me’
By Nathalie Tomada | 22 hours ago
Yam Concepcion wasn’t the first choice to play the role of Dana Wong, one of the women caught up in complicated familial...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN goes digital on Kumu ‘for your entertainment’
By Kane Errol Choa | 22 hours ago
When it was announced that Ces Drilon was looking for a co-host for her show on the livestreaming app Kumu, social media went...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
22 hours ago
What Sayaw ng Buhay means for a self-confessed ‘old soul’
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 22 hours ago
While he listens to the latest music from different genres such as R&B, ballad and jazz, Vincent Jao III always finds himself...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Sana all': Liza Soberano, Bela Padilla, Julia Barretto get fast response over internet woes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya celebrities Bela Padilla and Julia Barretto reacted on telecommunications giant PLDT's initiative to provide Liza...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Kardashians say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up'; season on family’s pandemic struggles premieres on Hayu
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Manay Ichu is in their hearts
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
This is how the barkada remembers their loving ‘Mother Hen’ Marichu Vera-Perez ‘Manay Ichu’ Mace...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Work-from-home struggles and tips from Kapuso stars
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 1 day ago
As the legendary Greek philosopher Aristotle once professed, humans are social animals by nature.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with