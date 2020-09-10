Darren Espanto reiterates: 'I'm straight'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto stressed that he is straight.

In his friend Kyle Echarri's vlog, Darren was asked how he deals with bashers.

“How do I deal with those people? You know what, just don’t mind them. Kasi sa industriyang ginagawalan natin -- Kyle, alam mo 'yon -- we’re always going to run into people like that, especially bashers. Kasama ‘yan sa mundo ng showbiz and all that. I personally don’t mind them,” Darren said.

“I know na wala naman silang mas magandang ginagawa sa buhay kaysa sa akin... that’s pretty much it. Like, who cares about them?” Darren added.

When asked by Kyle what are the hate speech he received from bashers, Darren said his sexuality.

"Like a lot of people are like ‘bakla ‘yan kasi.' Oh yeah, for real, ever since 'The Voice Kids,' when I started singing songs that are always for girls or like I have a high voice, in general. They always assume my sexual preference pretty much. But I’d like to let everyone know that I’m straight," he declared.

"I've addressed this before but the thing is always parang wala na silang ibang mahanap. So kapag bored sila sasabihin nilang 'Ah bakla 'yan.' So 'yun." — Video from Kyle Echarri via YouTube

