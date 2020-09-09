KOREAN WAVE
'Sana all': Liza Soberano, Bela Padilla, Julia Barretto get fast response over internet woes
From left: Julia, Liza and Bela at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities Bela Padilla and Julia Barretto reacted on telecommunications giant PLDT's initiative to provide Liza Soberano a faster internet connection. 

In her Twitter account, Liza recently criticized her Converge internet provider for the slow connection. 

Days after Liza tweeted, PLDT provided her with fast internet. 

"Okay so @pldt came to my house yesterday and hooked me up with the best internet I have ever experienced in my whole 5 years of living in this house. 300 MBPS. What a lifesaver. Lag? I don’t know her," Liza wrote. 

 

 

Julia retweeted Liza's post, captioning it with "#SanaAll."

 

 

PLDT then replied to Julia's tweet, saying: "Hey there, Julia! Came across your tweet and wanted to check if everything’s a-ok over there! Slide into our DM if you need any help."

 

 

Bela, meanwhile, said that PLDT should fix her internet connection. 

"PLDT, bekenemen! My pldt wifi doesn’t reach 1 MBPS for downloading and/or uploading everytime I test it...ONE,” she said.

“Less than 1 teh eh. Di ko nakikita ending ng mga pinapanuod koooo hahahah,” she added.

 

 

PLDT also replied to Bela, saying: "Uh-oh! Don't worry, Bela! Help is here! Just simply follow us back so that we could resolve this is no time. And oh, please don't forget to provide us your account number, okay? We'll wait for your DM."

 

 

Many of the stars' fans got excited for the exchanges between the telecommunications provider and the three actresses.

"THANK YOU PLDT ambait mo samen HAHAHAHAH," one Twitter user said.

"Hahahahhaha winner," said another.

Other Twitter users, however, alleged that the company was only prompt and responsive when it is the celebrities who post the complaints.

"Kapag sikat ka,mag tweet ka lang sa mga internet provider na yan, nagkukumahog na sila sa pag ayos ng internet mo. pero pag ordinaryong tao ka lang, natawagan mo na lahat mg hotline nila, lahat ng email account napadalhan mo na ng love letter pero wala pa ding response," a Twitter user claimed.

"Sis ipaglaban mo naman yong mg PLDT users na nagbabayad din naman ng maayos, pero trash customer service natatanggap. Kapag artista special treatment nila," added another user.

"Unfortunately, for small, ordinary people like us, we don't earn enough respect pra installan ng service maski the use is for kids who have started school August pa," said another.

With many people studying and working from home nowadays due to the coronavirus pandemic, a fast and reliable internet service has become a must-have for everyone, celebrity or not.

