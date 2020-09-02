Ben&Ben, IV of Spades top Awit best album race

The People’s Voice Awards, which is voted by the public, picked the album Limasawa Street by Ben&Ben as the best of the year. But the jurors at the Awit Awards went instead for CLAPCLAPCLAP by IV of Spades.

Very different but interesting choices. But no matter. I am happy for both bands that are providing the local music industry with truly exciting music nowadays.

As expected, the phenomenal Moira dela Torre copped the Most Streamed Artist Award as well as trophies for Mabagal, her collaboration with screen idol Daniel Padilla. The low-key singer has been most consistent not only about winning but also about selling these days. Streams which translate into sales are what is helping Filipino music survive during this time of COVID-19.

Speaking of the coronavirus, the pandemic forced the Awit Awards into a virtual show online last Saturday, Aug. 29. Instead of being a disappointment, this turned out for the good of everybody as it stripped the ceremonies of a lot of unnecessaries. It even started on time.

Think late and fumbling presenters, long speeches, time wasted by the winners getting to the podium, long commercial breaks, technical glitches, etc. The Awit of 2020 was pared down and simple and for the first time in years, truly all about the best of Filipino pop music. Best of all, everybody involved, especially the nominees and all their fans were safe at home.

Here now are the winners of the Awit Awards 2020:

First are the popular choices voted by the fans under the People’s Voice Awards:

Album: Ben&Ben, Limasawa Street.

Record/Single: Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre, Mabagal.

Song: Ben&Ben, Pagtingin.

Breakthrough Artist: SB19.

Female Artist: Kiana Valenciano, 5:30

New Female Artist: Selena Marie, Abakada.

Male Artist: TJ Monterde, Karera.

New Male Artist: Garrett Bolden, Handa Na Maghintay.

Group Artist: St. Wolf, Sana.

Collaboration: Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre, Mabagal.

Music Video: Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre, Mabagal.

Most Streamed Artist: Moira dela Torre.

Most Streamed Song: Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin, Ikaw at Ako.

Awit Award for People’s Voice: the vowels they orbit, Selos.

Here now are the winners of the Awit Awards as chosen by the members of the local music industry.

Performance by a Female Recording Artist: KZ Tandingan, Halik Sa Hangin.

Performance by a Male Recording Artist: TJ Monterde, Karera.

Collaboration: KZ Tandingan and Shanti Dope, Imposible.

Performance by a New Female Recording Artist: Kyryl, Silent Rumblings.

Performance by a New Male Recording Artist: Kyle Raphael, Buwan Ng Mayo.

Performance by a Group: Ben&Ben, Pagtingin.

Performance by a New Group: Gibbs, No Hearts.

Instrumental Performance: Musica Chiesa, Paghahandog Ng Sarili.

Album of the Year: IV of Spades, CLAPCLAPCLAP.

Song of the Year: KZ Tandingan and Shanti Dope.

Record of the Year: IV of Spades, Bawat Kaluluwa.

Ballad Recording: Jason Dy, Morissette, Kikx, Diyan Ba Sa Langit.

Pop Recording: Gibbs, No Hearts.

Rock/Alternative Recording: Wilabaliw, Hindi Na Makita.

World Music Recording: Vanz Bonaobra, Lango.

Novelty Recording: Pio Balbuena, Lakompera.

Folk Recording: syd hartha, Ayaw.

Dance Recording: Thyro Alfaro and Yumi Lacsamana, Sabay Sa Bayle.

Inspirational Recording: Quest, Begin Again.

Christmas Recording: Issa Rodriguez, A Christmas Song I Wrote for You.

Rap/ Hip-Hop Recording: Shanti Dope, Amatz.

Jazz Recording: Basically Saturday Night, Moon Dogs.

R&B Recording: Jeremy Glinoga and Kikx, Sa ‘yo.

Regional Recording: Clark Mantilla, Di Na Ko Madutlan.

Song Written for Movie/TV/ Stage: December Avenue, Huling Sandali from Tayo Sa Huling Buwan ng Taon.

Musical Arrangement: Albert Tamayo, Binata.

Vocal Arrangement: Happy Laderas, ‘Di Na Muli.

Engineered Recording: Christanthony Vinzon and Brian Lotho, Too Many Reasons.

Album Packaging Excellence: Gray Danao and Juan Miguel Severo, You Don’t Love Me It’s Okay.

Music Video of the Year: SUD, Edzon Rapisora, Enzo Valdez, Headlights.