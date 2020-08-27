Sarah Balabagan shares daughter's plight growing up without Arnold Clavio

MANILA, Philippines — Former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan admitted that her daughter is longing for her alleged father Arnold Clavio.

In an episode of Ben Tulfo's "Bitag" where Sarah was a guest, she said she feels that her daughter is sad for growing up without Clavio, especially if there's an event in school that needed a father's presence.

“Na-fi-feel ko po na malungkot 'yung anak ko. Like po nu'ng high school graduation niya, hindi niya binigay sa akin 'yung invitation for parents," Sarah shared.

“Kasi iniisip niya siguro na ‘pag hindi ako pumunta, pupunta yung tatay niya. Eh hindi naman talaga pupunta yung tatay niya, kaya hindi tuloy ako nakapunta sa graduation niya. Alam ko po yung anak ko, talagang nag-lo-longing siya ng tatay."

Sarah recently revealed in a Facebook live video that Arnold is the father of her first born.

Arnold is yet to release a statement on the issue. Social media users blasted him recently for flaunting his hairdo instead of addressing the matter.

