Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Katy Perry gave birth to her first baby with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom.

Katy and Orlando named their baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy.



“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020

The proud parents, who are both Goodwill Ambassadors of the United Nations Children's Fund, let UNICEF announce the birth of their first born.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the proud parents said in an exclusive statement released by UNICEF.

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they added.

They also announced that to celebrate Daisy's arrival, they would be setting up a donation page so fans can support "a healthier world for every child."

Katy first revealed she was expecting her first born on Instagram earlier this year.

