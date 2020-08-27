COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom
Engaged celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry via Instagram, screenshot
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Katy Perry gave birth to her first baby with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom. 

Katy and Orlando named their baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. 

 

 

The proud parents, who are both Goodwill Ambassadors of the United Nations Children's Fund, let UNICEF announce the birth of their first born.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the proud parents said in an exclusive statement released by UNICEF. 

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they added. 

They also announced that to celebrate Daisy's arrival, they would be setting up a donation page so fans can support "a healthier world for every child."

Katy first revealed she was expecting her first born on Instagram earlier this year. 

RELATED: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting first child

KATY PERRY ORLANDO BLOOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Walang bahong hindi lalabas': Sarah Balabagan claims Arnold Clavio is father of first born
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio is the father of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.
Entertainment
fbfb
After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback
1 day ago
Another sad news reached Filipinos recently after the ABS-CBN Tulong Center announced its closure this month after providing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users slam Arnold Clavio for 'hair time' post amid Sarah Balabagan controversy
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Alam nyo na Kung sino Ang ina Ng anak Ni Igan na si Arn Arn."
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza challenges Arnold Clavio to 'man up' after Sarah Balabagan exposé
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Jay Sonza gave pieces of advice for fellow broadcaster Arnold Clavio amid the Sarah Balabagan issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Eddie Garcia Bill OK'd at House committee
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
"This bill seeks to institute policies for the protection and promotion of the welfare of workers or independent contractors...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Mocha Uson gets dragged into Vivian Velez's 'boba' post vs Robredo
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Social media users reacted on actress Vivian Velez's statement on Vice President Leni Robredo's look during her nation's...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Quarantine gives Gwen & David time to discover each other
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Since the quarantine was declared in March, Gwen Zamora and husband David Semerad with their year-old son Cooper have been...
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Kapatid network offers fun time slot for all
By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
People deserve fun, engaging content, especially when they are faced by an unprecedented event.
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Bandang Lapis and its moving hit Sa Kabilang Buhay
By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Out of the urban area of Montalban, Rizal came the band which calls itself Bandang Lapis.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with