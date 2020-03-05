MOVIES
MUSIC
Engaged celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry via Instagram, screenshot
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting first child
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 5:15pm


MANILA, Philippines — Katy Perry is expecting her first baby with British actor Orlando Bloom, the American singer revealed in the music video of her latest single “Never Worn White” released today.

The “Dark Horse” singer and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor have been engaged since Valentine’s Day last year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer... ????♥????? #NeverWornWhite is out now

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

According to reports, the couple originally planned a winter wedding last December, but changed plans to get their ideal wedding location.

Katy was married to British comedian Russell Brand for one year and two months, while Orlando has a nine-year-old son with model Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married for three years. 

Katy and Orlando reportedly first began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes after-party. They allegedly split after over a year, but reunited during a New Year’s party in Japan in 2018.

Katy was last in Manila in 2018 for her “Witness” concert tour.

KATY PERRY ORLANDO BLOOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN working on protecting, getting justice for Kim Chiu
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
ABS-CBN has condemned the shooting incident involving Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu together with her personal assistant and...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Why me?': Kim Chiu narrates harrowing details of suspected ambush
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A van carrying Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu was reportedly shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen Wednesday morni...
Entertainment
fbfb
No such thing as ‘secret marriage’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Did Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have a “secret marriage,” as the media described it, last Feb. 20 at...
Entertainment
fbfb
How I ‘crash-landed’ ahead of the rest
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
A close encounter with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, stars of Netflix's smash hit K-drama
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu goes 'shooting' after the shooting
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After the shooting incident that happened to her earlier, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu went straight to work as she has...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
34 minutes ago
The better Julia: Claudine Barretto chooses Montes over Barretto
By Ratziel San Juan | 34 minutes ago
Controversial star Claudine Barretto has reportedly stirred the pot with her niece Julia by insulting her acting skills on...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
'Horrible': Xian Lim reacts to Kim Chiu van ambush
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Xian Lim has expressed relief after his girlfriend Kim Chiu survived a "horrible" shooting incident that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
7 hours ago
Catriona Gray, empowered Pinays want us to strive for something greater
By Euden Valdez | 7 hours ago
When Catriona Gray won the coveted Miss Universe crown in 2018, she marked another “herstory” moment for the country....
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Jackie is back for good
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
The long and winding road has led Jackie Forster back to where she feels she and her children should be ­— hom...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
The story behind viral song Ivana
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 18 hours ago
Soulstice, the rap trio behind the viral song Ivana, is the newest act in the OPM hip-hop scene.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with