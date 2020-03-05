Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting first child



MANILA, Philippines — Katy Perry is expecting her first baby with British actor Orlando Bloom, the American singer revealed in the music video of her latest single “Never Worn White” released today.

The “Dark Horse” singer and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor have been engaged since Valentine’s Day last year.

According to reports, the couple originally planned a winter wedding last December, but changed plans to get their ideal wedding location.

Katy was married to British comedian Russell Brand for one year and two months, while Orlando has a nine-year-old son with model Miranda Kerr, to whom he was married for three years.

Katy and Orlando reportedly first began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes after-party. They allegedly split after over a year, but reunited during a New Year’s party in Japan in 2018.

Katy was last in Manila in 2018 for her “Witness” concert tour.