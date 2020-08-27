Kapatid network offers fun time slot for all

People deserve fun, engaging content, especially when they are faced by an unprecedented event. They will face it but find a way to keep their sanity intact. Game shows are the usual entertainment staples or stopovers to while away.

TV5’s Bawal na Game Show and Fill in the Bank make a fun weeknight time slot for all to enjoy.

“Muli, nagbibigay kami ng bagong putahe para mas maging magana ang panonood ng mga televiewers natin (We’re again offering audiences new choices. So that TV watching will be more entertaining),” said TV5 head of programming Perci Intalan in a recent virtual press conference.

The new game shows are part of TV5’s rebranding and beefing up of programming by airing inspiring and entertaining shows, as the information given to the media puts it. As the network provides news and information, it will also be a source of hope and happiness to viewers.

“We know it is never easy to do shows at this time,” shared Perci. Good thing is, he has tapped a reliable team of hosts and creatives that work in front of and behind the camera.

Paolo Ballesteros and Wally Bayola are the faces of Bawal na Game Show. Yes, contestants aren’t allowed, as in bawal, to not carry out the challenges the comedian-hosts ask them to do, which explains the bawal in the title. It is, however, not bawal to win.

“We (gave) suggestions. We would give inputs on what we could do in our team,” said Paolo on his and Wally’s characters named Barby Ghorl and Bebe Ghorl. The way Paolo and Wally take on their “twin-sister” characters and deliver their banter and repartee creates the comedy atmosphere that holds one’s attention. That continues when contestants, who are called as Pasaways, enter the “jumpstart” first round.

“There are four rounds contestants will go through,” shared Paolo. “First is Bawal Ma-Fall. They will imitate certain poses at bawal mahulog yung nasa ulo nila. Then, in the second round, Bawal Ang Da-moves, bawal ang gumalaw. Third round, Bawal ang Sablay. In every round, a contestant is eliminated but gets home with a cash prize.” As people say it in the vernacular, “walang uuwing luhaan,” no one will go home empty-handed. The cash prize ranges from P5,000 to P25,000.

Again, contestants will perform easy and difficult tasks with specific rules. Bawal Ma-Fall tests the contestants’ sense of balance. After an object is placed on their head, they will mimic the poses given by the Pambansang Poser. Bawal Ang Da-Moves challenges them not to make any movements while dealing with “distractions.”

Bawal Ang Sablay has the last two contestants standing, now called Pasawais, who will answer “survey format questions.” The one who aces this round will move to the final round with the possibility of winning P50,000. Viewers, as home partners of studio contestants, can also win prizes.

Assisting Barby Ghorl and Bebe Ghorl in explaining the tasks and distracting the contestants are Bawal na Officers.

“We’re blessed and thankful that we have work,” said Paolo.

“We still want to do a lot of things but doing them is challenging (given the pandemic),” added Wally. “Whatever comes our way, we’ll take it. But we have to focus on what we do now. We have to follow protocols for the new normal.”

Also feeling grateful is Pokwang, who co-hosts Fill in the Bank with Jose Manalo.

“I feel the same way that we have work given the situation these days, magpasalamat tayo. Next is mag-ingat (we have to be careful and mindful), not only for (ourselves) but also for others. We all have families that we love and take care of.”

Like Bawal na Game Show, Pokwang and Jose take on the personas of Chismosang Falakang Officer (CFO) Madam Poky and Chief Echoserong Officer (CEO) Manedyer Jose.

The contestants are called the Clients and subject themselves to four rounds of challenges. They are called Enter The Pin Code, Cheque or X, Coin Rush and Huli Cash. The Clients can take home P150,000 as prize money.

Experience the fun and laughter by watching Bawal na Game Show on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7:30 and Saturday nights at 7, and Fill in the Bank on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.