COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Is Willie running in 2022?
Willie Revillame (with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque): Happy just to serve the needy
Is Willie running in 2022?
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - August 22, 2020 - 12:00am

It happens every time the election season is approaching — the guessing game is that Willie Revillame is casting a misty-eyed look at the 2022 elections.

In the 2016 elections, rumors flew thick and fast that Willie was running for an unspecified position and location, and the same thing happened in 2019. The speculation must be generated by the fact that Willie has been helping Filipinos in dire need during the pandemic through his GMA show Tutok To Win (TTW) which he put up in March while locked down in his Puerto Galera’s little paradise.

Two weeks ago, he announced a donation of P5 million from his own wallet for jobless jeepney drivers reduced to begging on the streets, pledging the same amount next month. That’s beside the financial help he extended to the families of the OFWs who perished and were injured in the Beirut explosion, and the daily cash prizes (ranging from P5,000 to P50,000, and more) that he gives away to lucky TTW viewers (mostly from depressed areas).

Now, isn’t there any, well, “strings attached” to his friendship with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque whom Willie very kindly accommodated in his Wil Tower by building there a small studio where Sec. Roque used to hold his briefings?

“I just want to help the government,” said Willie.

Once and for all, can he categorically say what his 2022 plans are?

“Gusto ko simpleng buhay lang at makatulong,” said Willie.

If he can help many people as it is, as an entertainer, why mess it up by jumping into the political arena?

Assunta de Rossi: Due Nov. 5.

A girl for Assunta & Jules

Assunta de Rossi, now into her seventh month of pregnancy, and husband former Congressman Jules Ledesma’s first child is due on Nov. 5, more or less.

“Around that time,” Assunta told Funfare. “I am going for a selective C-section since my myoma is blocking my baby’s exit.”

The baby is a girl named Flore (Italian for flower). “That’s just her nickname as of now,” added Assunta who announced her pregnancy last May.

The couple, married in 2004, described their  firstborn as a “miracle baby” because they waited for 18 years for Assunta to conceive.

Assunta said she experienced difficulties during the first trimester, such as fatigue, constipation, nausea, aversion to food and dizziness, thanking Jules for being supportive.

“He is very happy and excited,” noted Assunta.

“And he always talks to our baby, telling her, ‘God loves you!’ I’m grateful for his patience and understanding, especially during my first trimester which was really tough.”

Mother Lily: A ‘different’ birthday party

Mother Lily marks birthday virtually

“It’s so different, so unusual, but I enjoyed the day just the same.”

That’s how Regal Matriarch Lily Monteverde described her virtual (via Zoom) birthday celebration last Wednesday, Aug. 18…so different indeed from her previous grand celebration like her well-attended 80th birthday dinner in 2018 when she made a grand entrance to the beat of a Broadway dance number and Gary Valenciano, still recuperating from bypass surgery dedicating a “mini concert” to her.

The day was made memorable by close friends “shooting the breeze” with Mother Lily via Zoom, including Marichu “Manay Ichu” Maceda, Dolor Guevarra, Eric Quizon, Veanna Fores, Malou Choa-Fagar, June Rufino, Shirley Kuan, Allan Diones and Your Funfarer.

Chito Roño tried but couldn’t connect to the group. Mother Lily was at her Greenhills home with her family.

What, a birthday party without food?

That couldn’t be. True to form, the birthday celebrator sent platefuls to her well-wishers’ homes via Grab.

Sen. Grace Poe with Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and Ernest Ferrer (principal of Don Quintin Paredes High School)

Sen. Grace marks FPJ birthday

Sen. Grace Poe commemorated the 81st birth anniversary of her father, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., with donations of 50 tablets to help needy students cope with the shift to online and blended learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grace turned over the gadgets to the Don Quintin Paredes High School in Quezon City for distribution to students. The school’s principal, Ernest Ferrer Jr., received the donations from Grace who was accompanied by her son and chief of staff Brian Poe Llamanzares and Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.

Grace said that linking with groups and individuals with common goals to help the disadvantaged was also FPJ’s advocacy.

“FPJ’s lessons and values have been my guiding light — to serve selflessly and make a difference in the Filipino people’s lives,” she said.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

WILLIE REVILLAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lea Salonga defends KC Concepcion vs body-shamers
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga defended singer-actress KC Concepcion on KC's social media post showing her flaunting her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jane De Leon 'deeply saddened' by 'Darna' postponement
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
ABS-CBN on Friday announced its careful decision to postpone the film production indefinitely due to the impact of COVID...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star...
Entertainment
fbfb
Santino: Not in Dad Echo’s footsteps
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
Unlike father, unlike son.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares Bossing Vic’s reaction to her new TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
According to Pauleen, Vic never asked her to stop working, more so, to work for another network or show.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
Netflix takes you Away to space
By Nathalie Tomada | 55 minutes ago
Netflix is premiering a brand-new series, and it couldn’t have come at a better time amid social distancing and is...
Entertainment
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Rosa del Rosario: ‘The Queen Retires’
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 55 minutes ago
In 1982, right after the Walang Kupas awards night at the PICC, I had the honor and pleasure of hosting a dinner for two winners,...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Taylor Swift donates to London schoolgirl's university fund
7 hours ago
US pop icon Taylor Swift has donated more than £23,000 (26,000 euros, $31,000) to a London schoolgirl raising funds...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
The Bubble will never burst
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
As Philippine Television’s longestrunninggag show airs new episodes tonight, fi ve members (below) talk about how it...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
P-pop ready for new normal
By Gil Villa | 1 day ago
If you look at it, with the immensely available talent and massive following of K-pop in the country, it only takes time...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with