Is Willie running in 2022?

It happens every time the election season is approaching — the guessing game is that Willie Revillame is casting a misty-eyed look at the 2022 elections.

In the 2016 elections, rumors flew thick and fast that Willie was running for an unspecified position and location, and the same thing happened in 2019. The speculation must be generated by the fact that Willie has been helping Filipinos in dire need during the pandemic through his GMA show Tutok To Win (TTW) which he put up in March while locked down in his Puerto Galera’s little paradise.

Two weeks ago, he announced a donation of P5 million from his own wallet for jobless jeepney drivers reduced to begging on the streets, pledging the same amount next month. That’s beside the financial help he extended to the families of the OFWs who perished and were injured in the Beirut explosion, and the daily cash prizes (ranging from P5,000 to P50,000, and more) that he gives away to lucky TTW viewers (mostly from depressed areas).

Now, isn’t there any, well, “strings attached” to his friendship with Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque whom Willie very kindly accommodated in his Wil Tower by building there a small studio where Sec. Roque used to hold his briefings?

“I just want to help the government,” said Willie.

Once and for all, can he categorically say what his 2022 plans are?

“Gusto ko simpleng buhay lang at makatulong,” said Willie.

If he can help many people as it is, as an entertainer, why mess it up by jumping into the political arena?

Assunta de Rossi: Due Nov. 5.

A girl for Assunta & Jules

Assunta de Rossi, now into her seventh month of pregnancy, and husband former Congressman Jules Ledesma’s first child is due on Nov. 5, more or less.

“Around that time,” Assunta told Funfare. “I am going for a selective C-section since my myoma is blocking my baby’s exit.”

The baby is a girl named Flore (Italian for flower). “That’s just her nickname as of now,” added Assunta who announced her pregnancy last May.

The couple, married in 2004, described their firstborn as a “miracle baby” because they waited for 18 years for Assunta to conceive.

Assunta said she experienced difficulties during the first trimester, such as fatigue, constipation, nausea, aversion to food and dizziness, thanking Jules for being supportive.

“He is very happy and excited,” noted Assunta.

“And he always talks to our baby, telling her, ‘God loves you!’ I’m grateful for his patience and understanding, especially during my first trimester which was really tough.”

Mother Lily: A ‘different’ birthday party

Mother Lily marks birthday virtually

“It’s so different, so unusual, but I enjoyed the day just the same.”

That’s how Regal Matriarch Lily Monteverde described her virtual (via Zoom) birthday celebration last Wednesday, Aug. 18…so different indeed from her previous grand celebration like her well-attended 80th birthday dinner in 2018 when she made a grand entrance to the beat of a Broadway dance number and Gary Valenciano, still recuperating from bypass surgery dedicating a “mini concert” to her.

The day was made memorable by close friends “shooting the breeze” with Mother Lily via Zoom, including Marichu “Manay Ichu” Maceda, Dolor Guevarra, Eric Quizon, Veanna Fores, Malou Choa-Fagar, June Rufino, Shirley Kuan, Allan Diones and Your Funfarer.

Chito Roño tried but couldn’t connect to the group. Mother Lily was at her Greenhills home with her family.

What, a birthday party without food?

That couldn’t be. True to form, the birthday celebrator sent platefuls to her well-wishers’ homes via Grab.

Sen. Grace Poe with Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and Ernest Ferrer (principal of Don Quintin Paredes High School)

Sen. Grace marks FPJ birthday

Sen. Grace Poe commemorated the 81st birth anniversary of her father, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., with donations of 50 tablets to help needy students cope with the shift to online and blended learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grace turned over the gadgets to the Don Quintin Paredes High School in Quezon City for distribution to students. The school’s principal, Ernest Ferrer Jr., received the donations from Grace who was accompanied by her son and chief of staff Brian Poe Llamanzares and Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.

Grace said that linking with groups and individuals with common goals to help the disadvantaged was also FPJ’s advocacy.

“FPJ’s lessons and values have been my guiding light — to serve selflessly and make a difference in the Filipino people’s lives,” she said.

