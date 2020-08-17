Isko Moreno turns over modeling fee for Pandacan Church reconstruction

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno turned over a cheque donation he earned from modeling to aid in the reconstruction of Sto. Niño Parish Church in Pandacan, Manila.

"Bilang ating tulong sa reconstruction ng Sto. Niño Parish Church sa Pandacan, nakalikom po tayo ng total of P700,000," the actor-politician said in a Facebook post today.

"Ito po ay ang aking buong talent fee mula sa aking pagmomodel sa Livergold, at ito po ay agad nating inihatid sa kanila para po dagdag tulong sa pagsasa-ayos ng simbahan," he said.

It can be recalled that the church was razed by fire last month.

"Kung matatandaan po natin, ay tinupok po ng apoy ang halos buong Sto. Niño Parish Church noong July. Agad po natin binisita si Msgr. Sonny de Claro at nangakong maghahatid ng tulong sa kanila," Isko said.

"Para sa mga minamahal kong taga-Pandacan, makakabangon po tayong lahat dito. Tiwala lang po at pananalig sa Diyos."

Prior to this, the mayor announced that he is ready to deliver the tablets and laptops to the city's teachers and students next week to gear up for Department of Education's online learning.

In his Facebook account, Isko posted photos of the gadgets, saying that these are ready for delivery.

"Glimpse on what's coming on Monday para sa mga Batang Maynila," he wrote.

"Magsisimula na po ang delivery next week ng ating mga tablets at laptops para sa mga minamahal kong mga guro at estudyante bilang paghahanda para sa nalalapit na pagsisimula ng blended distant learning," he added.

Isko said that they will also be giving away pocket WiFi with sim cards that have 100GB monthly data allocation.

"Kasama po dito ang pocket wifi para sa teachers, at sim card na mayroong 10GB data allocation monthly para naman po sa mga estudyante," Isko announced.

The actor-turned politician also said that the effort of the Manila government to give away gadgets is for the city's students to continue learning despite the pandemic.

"This effort of your city government is to help every student and teacher to continue studying and adapt to the new normal of education. Ito ay tulong na rin natin sa mga magulang para maibsan ang kanilang hirap na mapaaral ang kanilang mga anak," he said.

"Sama-sama nating kakaharapin itong tinatawag na blended distant learning. Hindi po namin kayo iiwan sa maliit naming kaparaanan at may awa ang Diyos, makakaraos din po tayo."