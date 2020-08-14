Regine Velasquez grants kidney patientâ€™s duet request, Ogie Alcasid sells Star Wars collection for displaced singers

MANILA, Philippines — Like many Filipinos, local singers and musicians lost their livelihood due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

They have no gigs because the live entertainment industry is not allowed under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and concert venues are closed.

Because of this, Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) President Ogie Alcasid said some OPM artists have resorted to selling food and doing other things just to get by.

To help them, OPM has been doing lockdown sessions to raise funds online since the pandemic broke out.

To raise more funds for his colleagues, the singer-songwriter gathered his collection of Star Wars action figures of over 30 years and put them on sale. He said most of the items, which are up for grabs at P6,000 to P250, 000, are sold out. In fact, he has just come up with the second batch of merchandise.

First to go were a life-size Yoda, Darth Maul and The X Song Fighter Plane.

Ogie promised to continue helping displaced colleagues for the duration of the pandemic. For details, call Dina Remolacio at +63 917 815 8032. All proceeds go to www.opm.org.ph.

Likewise, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Ogie’s wife, recently granted a 15-year-old fan’s request for a duet.

The duet between Regine and Elaiza, who has a kidney disorder, was arranged by “Street Singing Superstar” and Make a Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for terminally ill children. To donate to Make a Wish Foundation, check out Makeawish.org.ph/donate.

Recently, Ogie and wife Regine raised over P1 million through PLDT Home’s live fundraising concert titled “At Home with PLDT: No Learner Left Behind.”

The fundraising concert aimed to help address the challenges of many students, teachers and schools nationwide as they adapt to the new normal in education and online distance learning.

Led by the National Artist for Music “Maestro” Ryan Cayabyab, the online concert gathered some of the country’s most talented and respected OPM legends including Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez. They were joined by musical theater artists 8 Taal Ensemble, Sheila Valderama, Yanah Laurel, Lara Maigue, Gabriela Pangilinan, Gian Magdangal, Arman Ferrer, Flord Tena and David Ezra who sang songs full of hope and inspiration for the future.

As many families face difficult situations due to the pandemic, the benefit concert has become a venue for Filipinos to show support for each other as they rediscover what really matters to them – their loved ones at home. With PLDT Home’s long-time commitment to make education and online learning accessible to more Filipinos, the country’s fastest home broadband continues to deliver the strongest and most reliable connections so that families can enjoy meaningful relationships and create an effective learning environment for children at home.

During the free online concert, viewers enjoyed iconic songs and OPM hits such as “Sa Piling Mo” and “Hanggang Ngayon” sang by Ogie and Regine, and “Pagdating ng Panahon” by Martin and Pops. They also enjoyed covers of “We are Family,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and “Home” - all of which are songs that evoke encouragement and hope to help everyone in these tough times. The concert will be uploaded for replay streaming on the PLDT Home’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The movement “No Learner Left Behind” is a joint initiative by PLDT Home and PLDT-Smart Foundation which aims to make education accessible for all as the country promotes distance learning in the new normal. All funds raised from the concert will be donated for the benefit of students and teachers in far-flung communities, enabling them through broadband connectivity and maximize the use of technology as they continue their school activities from home.

Interested donors can continue to show support to the cause and donate through the PLDT-Smart Foundation, Inc.’s Paymaya and bank accounts, or Text DONATE<Space><Amount> and send to 3456.

Likewise, on August 29, Ogie will join other World Vision celebrity ambassadors and advocates for “One Voice for Children,” a one-night inspirational concert that aims to support the child-focused organization’s most vulnerable children and their families and communities.

The free live concert will stream at 7 p.m. on World Vision’s official Facebook page. Ogie will be joined by Christian Bautista, Quest and the Perkins Twins, directed by Paolo Valenciano.

In addition, other World Vision ambassadors and advocates such as Kim Atienza, Christine Babao, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, JJ Dolor, Tippy Dos Santos, Matteo Guidicelli, Gretchen Ho, Marc Nelson, Enzo Pineda, Miriam Quiambao, Bianca Umali, Janina Vela and Gelli Victor have been invited to share their messages of hope for affected children and their families of the pandemic.

All proceeds from the concert will go to support World Vision’s education projects that aim to assist the children during this pandemic, including the annual distribution of school kits and the Abutin Na10 campaign in partnership with the Department of Education.