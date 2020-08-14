Julia & Joshua happily reunited (but only on reel, not for real)

Art imitates life.

In E-numan, part of the Love Unlock back-to-back mini-movies, an original digital special which premieres exclusively on Kapamilya Online Live at 7:30 tomorrow (Aug. 15) night, Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia are reunited playing ex-lovers who will have the chance to talk and reminisce about the past with their friends in an online reunion. However, their happy and harmless “rekindling” takes an unexpected turn as they unearth unresolved issues that will test their clique’s bond. (Note: The other mini-movie titled Hook-Up stars Gerald Anderson and Arci Munoz, airing same time on same channel and also on YouTube throughout Saturday from 7:40 a.m. until 10 p.m. Love Unlock was written by Benson Logronio and Arah Jell Badayos, and directed by Dado Lumibao.).

That’s reel life. In real life, Julia and Joshua claim that they have no “unresolved issues” to tackle, they have easily let bygones be bygones after, to borrow Gwyneth Paltrow’s words after she broke up with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, “conscious uncoupling” (well, sort of!) last year.

Now, can ex-lovers be good friends? Not in the case of some showbiz couples who leave a trace of bitter words and ill feelings when the good times are over. I guess Julia and Joshua are an exception.

As the song goes, never lovers ever friends. Or how Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia keep the peace between them.

As Julia puts it beautifully, “We saved the friendship. Hindi namin na-sign off ang mga bagay-bagay. That’s the foundation of a good friendship. You can do everything in peace...work in peace, able to come face-to-face in peace, talk to each other in peace. We are grateful. Pina-mature kami ng panahon.”

To kind of test how time has made them mature (but not necessarily to heal old wounds because, in the first place, there were no wounds to heal), Funfare requested Joshua and Julia to separately answer the same set of questions. It’s okay to read between the lines if you care to. In their words now, Joshua is straight Tagalog and Julia in straight English, “uncensored” (hehehe)!!!

Joshua

How does it feel to be back working after more than four months of “forced” vacation?

“Masaya ako na nakakapag-trabaho ako, na may trabaho ako, at nakabalik na ako sa pagtrabaho, pero at the same time may konting lungkot pa rin kasi parang pakiramdam ko hindi pa din totally nakakabalik ang lahat sa dati.”

Tell us what Love Unlock (E-numan) is all about and what your roles are.

“Love Unlock, hindi lang siya tungkol sa dalawang dating magkasintahan, tungkol din ito sa dating samahan (barkadahan). Ako dito si Benj, isa akong reporter na hindi naman masyado nalalayo ang personality sa sarili ko.”

How has the lockdown affected your outlook in life and your attitude toward your work?

“Affected lang siya in a way na hindi na siya tulad ng dati when it comes sa trabaho at pag gumagala kasama ang mga kaibigan. Madaming nagbago, pero marami din namang pina-realize sakin itong mga nangyayari at isa na dun ang pagpapahalaga sa oras ko at tamang balanse sa lahat ng ginagawa ko.

“Madami din akong natutunan at natuklasan sa sarili ko na kailangan ko pang i-improve bilang isang tao at isang aktor. Hindi naman nito binago ang attitude ko sa trabaho, never din naman akong nagbago sa trabaho ko, kasi mahal ko ang trabaho ko. Kung may nabago man, eh, mas cute at sexy ako ngayon. Hehehe!!!”

Have you and Julia maintained your being friends in spite of what happened?

“Ang masasabi ko lang po ay miss ko na ang mga kaibigan ko at looking forward ako na makita silang lahat pagkatapos ng pandemyang ito.”

How was the atmosphere on set and how did you adjust to the new normal of filmmaking?

“Nakakapanibago sa umpisa, hindi lang ako pati ‘yung mga kasama ko sa shooting pansin ko na naninibago silang lahat. Pero nung naka-dalawang linggo na po kami medjo nakaka-adjust na naman po ako.”

How is your relationship with your co-stars?

“Actually ilang beses ko na po sinagot ito, at ganun pa rin po ang isasagot ko, wala po. Hindi po ako naiilang lalo na may pinagsamahan din naman kami.”

Any conditions if and when there’s an offer for you to star together in another project?

“Wala pa po akong natanggihang trabaho, it’s either natatanggal ako or napapalitan ako, ‘yun lang po ang mga dahilan. Pero siempre dapat interesting pa din ‘yung story and so far hindi pa naman po sumasablay ang Star Cinema sa pagbibigay sakin ng dekalidad na pelikula. I’m a fan of Star Cinema films at mahal ko po ang mga tao sa likod nito.”

Julia

How does it feel to be back working after more than four months of “forced” vacation?

“Felt good. It felt good to be acting again, to be in our element. To have a sense of ‘normalcy’ even if shooting from home was a totally different challenge...a challenge I was happy to take on.”

Tell us what Love Unlock is all about and what your roles are.

“Love Unlock Presents: E-Numan is about a group of friends from college deciding to get on Zoom to catch up. Of course, given the past of the characters in the story, there was tension, and a lot of revelations.”

How has the lockdown affected your outlook in life and your attitude toward your work?

“I’ve become more appreciative. I have learned to appreciate every little thing, especially because we do not know when this will be taken away from us. As much as we love to work, and love what we do — we can’t help sometimes but to stress about how tired sometimes we feel, and as a result we tend to complain. Now with the itch I have to go back to shooting, to do interviews, shoots, guestings etc. I’ve come to appreciate my work more.

“How good, content and satisfied I felt being in my element. How happy it made me. How much of an outlet acting was and is for me. The minute we get a sense of normalcy at work or shooting, I think I’ll just be happy feeling tired from it — and if ever I do get tired at least I am tired from doing what I love to do. Less complaints, more gratefulness.”

Have you maintained your being friends in spite of what happened?

“Yes. I think ever since ‘what happened,’ we always had constant communication, constant reassurance that we were still there for each other. From both ends, we always showed willingness to save our friendship, which I think for the both of us, more than anything, was the most important thing to protect.”

How was the atmosphere on set and how did you adjust to the new normal of filmmaking?

“It was different, but a good kind of different. I learned a lot of things. From audio, wardrobe, set design and being the camerawoman. I’ve always admired the people behind the camera but even more so now, having to do their job. Great energy while shooting, it was a breeze and it was lots of fun!”

How was your relationship with your co-stars?

“Good. I was very excited to be reunited with Josh and direk Dado whom I both have worked with, especially Josh for multiple projects. Everything came so naturally which made our work so easy and fun.”

Any conditions if and when there’s an offer for you to star in another project?

“I just hope that the set I will be going into will be safe and virus-free. I do not want anyone’s health at risk, not just for us, but for our families and everyone back home.”

