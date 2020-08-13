COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Daniel Padilla praised for giving money instead of suing tricycle driver for damaging Hollywood movie car
KathNiel
ABS-CBN/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Karla Estrada assured Daniel Padilla fans that her son is okay despite encountering a vehicle accident yesterday afternoon.

In her Twitter account, the "Magandang Buhay" host said that Daniel's luxury car only suffered minor scratches. 

 

 

"Guys ok si DJ . Kaunting gasgas Lang sa sasakyan. At syempre everybody happy! No Problem! Tuloy ang buhay!" Karla wrote. 

The Kapamilya actor was involved in a vehicular accident in West Fairview, Quezon City when his Ford Mustang was bumped by a tricycle. 

Videos of the incident surfaced in different social media sites where netizens were wowed by Daniel's gratefulness. 

Instead of demanding the tricycle driver to pay for the damage, eye witnesses said that Daniel was the one who gave money to the tricycle driver.

 

 

"SOBRANG BAIT NI DANIEL PADILLA, SYA NA NA BANGGA SYA PA NAG BAYAD SA TRICYCLE," a Twitter user who posted the video said. 

"Nakita ko nanaman si Daniel Padilla. Sana ol. Si Daniel na nabunggo siya pa nagbigay kay manong. Bait talaga," wrote another Twitter user who posted another set of videos. 

Based on reports, Daniel's car was the infamous car from the 1974 movie "Gone in 60 Seconds," which had a remake in 2000, with Nicholas Cage using the same car. Its estimated price is between P5 million to P7 million. 

