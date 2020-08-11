Bea Alonzo looks back at rejections, life as an ‘extra’

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Bea Alonzo looks back at rejections, life as an âextraâ
Bea at the red carpet of International Film Festival Macao, where she recently received an award together with other Asian stars.
Bea Alonzo via Instagram
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Before she became one of today’s most sought-after Filipino actresses, Bea Alonzo went through countless auditions — and the countless rejections that came with them.

In a recent Zoom teleconference with the media, Bea disclosed that she auditioned “a thousand times” and also “got rejected a thousand times” before she finally landed in a starring role.
She gave an example of how one of those many auditions went.

“Before, I was casted for a role, but parang actually ex production, extra lang ako,” she began disclosing during her virtual launch as new endorser of direct-selling brand Avon Philippines.
“I showed up in the set at like seven in the morning and then I got my shot at nine in the morning – the next day!”

As if that was not horrible enough, she shared what happened next after waiting so long to get a shot.

“And then nakunan naman ako. I was waiting for the episode to come out that week and then nu’ng nakita ko ‘yung scene, na-edit out pala ako.”

According to the actress, she shared that story to remind everyone “to never let anything, not even a heartbreak or a pandemic, to stop you from pursuing your dreams.”

“If you are able to rise above those things, parang feeling ko mas sweet ‘yung victory, ‘di ba?” she pointed out.

Victory over hardship and heartbreak

Although Bea misses shooting, taping and everything about her work as an artist, she makes sure to always show gratefulness and to count her blessing.

“Of course, everyone’s affected by the pandemic… Aside from my shootings, of course, my business is also a bit affected but you know what, I try to look at things from a different perspective,” she enthused.

“I acknowledge what’s important in life, I try to always have compassion for others. I think that’s the key to being happy and calm amid chaos.”

According to Anna Fernandez-Llamas, Avon Philippines Head of Beauty, they chose Bea to be the brand’s new face because “not hardship, not a heartbreak, not even a pandemic could pull her down.”

“She has been an inspiration to many in real and reel life,” Anna vouched. 

“She’s an embodiment of the power of dreams, and the Floral Wonderland lipstick collection (which Bea endorses) is for those who want to pursue their dreams,” added Anna Garces, the company’s director for marketing.

The new Floral Wonderland Collection comes in six dreamy floral shades in matte finish. These include Floral Fuschia, a vivid mid-tone pink with blue undertones for making a bold statement; Ruby Rose Red, a classic regal rose-burgundy; Midnight Orchid, a deep bruised plum that is subdued yet striking; Dainty Coral, a red with hints of burnt apricot; Red Poppy, a bright true red; and Nude Petals, a stripped neutral brown that sits well with any look.

Bea said she agreed to become the company’s brand ambassador because they both believe in women helping women and they share the same advocacies they can collaborate in.

“Actually, the quarantine allowed me to realize that I have a bigger purpose,” said the star.

During the enhanced community quarantine, she formed an organization aiming to help frontliners, I Am Hope Foundation. From frontliners, the group is now into helping women to get livelihood and poor kids to have proper online education. 

“I realized I can use my platform now for a bigger purpose… (the pandemic) actually empowered me more. I discovered different hobbies and made me discover that I empathize with many people – helping different orphanages – if not because of the pandemic, baka hindi ko nagawa ‘yun,” Bea professed.

According to her, her key to success is to always strive to give her best no matter what the situation.

“I’ve come to love myself, flaws and all… I’m bound to do a movie and a teleserye for this year. If it means more mistakes and challenges, bring it on! You owe it to yourself to be happy, blooming, to grow,” she said.

“It’s never easy. You have to always and constantly remind yourself to always be happy. I try to eat right, exercise, put a little makeup to remind myself of who I am despite of the pandemic. In the end, the way I deal with the fear and uncertainty is by making sure to take care of myself through big or small gestures. I make sure to serve my life’s purpose through advocacies.”

