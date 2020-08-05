Hollywood star Amy Schumer shares Emmy nomination with Pinay nanny

MANILA, Philippines — American stand-up comedian Amy Schumer gave respect to her Filipina nanny Jane after her cooking show was nominated at the Emmy's.

In her Instagram account, Amy posted a photo of her with Jane.

“We got got nominated for an Emmy today (Chris too. But mostly us)," she wrote in the caption.

Food Network show “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” was nominated in the award-giving body. Apart from Amy, her husband chef Chris Fischer is also in the show as they cook and make cocktails during the quarantine.

Jane helped the couple by filming them do their show everytime their child was asleep.

Earlier this year, Amy also showed her love for the Filipina nanny when she posted a photo of them wearing skincare masks.

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin," Amy wrote.

