Alden colors his world royal blue

Call him Mr. Clean because Alden Richards is really that...with a spotlessly clean image. Some bashers (not so many, thankfully!) have tried — in vain! — to tarnish that image and Alden very simply doesn’t dignify them. Unlike other stars, he isn’t that active on social media and thus spares himself of anything unsavory.

No wonder he’s an in-demand endorser. In fact, he’s the reigning King of Commercials. He has just been tapped as the face of Bida Solusyon, joint project of the Department of Health (DOH), USAID, Laging Handa Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease and the National Task Force on COVID-19.

Alden finds time from his tight schedule to talk to The STAR.

First, let’s play a fun game. If you were to color your world today, how would it be; what would the color signify?

“Royal blue because it is my favorite color and it symbolizes royalty and peace. Whenever I see that color, I feel motivated.”

If you were to do a sketch of yourself, how would it look?

“Makulay. There are so many things happening in my life right now may it be in my personal life and in my career. Tuluy-tuloy pa rin ‘yung pangarap kong maging isang mabuting aktor. I don’t want to let go of that dream because that’s the reason I wake up every day and it keeps me motivated to be a better version of myself. Life is really based on how a person sees it. So, I always look on the bright side. I don’t let certain issues or situations get the best of me.”

Alden (above, right) in a sportswear specially designed for him by his friend Avel Bacudio and (left) checking how fi t he is: Making sure that he exercises every day and he takes vitamins and healthy food, especially now that he’s back in Eat, Bulaga! co-hosting live

Describe your current life in three words.

“Fun, exciting, motivated.”

You look so fresh/refreshing in the resumed airing of Eat, Bulaga! How do you do it?

“I think ‘yung motivation ko to be back at makapag-trabaho ulit is very evident since three months akong naka-quarantine and naka-break from work. I love what I do every day. My love for my craft is the best motivation so nag-ma-manifest siya onscreen.” (Note: It also helps that he gets regular treatment at the Belo Medical Group/BMG.)

‘I really believe that if you have more than enough, all the more you have to help. Sabi ni Lord, I bless you kasi alam ko na ibabahagi mo rin yan sa mga nangangailangan.’

How do you usually prepare for Bulaga (bait mo daw, sabi ni Paolo; nagshi-share ka daw ng baon mo, hehehe!)?

“Dahil may pandemic so maraming services kaming itinigil sa Bulaga like catering so we were asked to bring our own food. Kami ni Mama Ten ‘yung nag-iisip kung ano ‘yung pagkain na puwede naming madala para sa lahat. Mahal na mahal ko ‘yung mga tao sa Bulaga kaya it’s the least I can do to take care of them.”

Paano mo ginagampanan ang pagiging DOH COVID Ambassador mo; anong mga duties mo?

“I start with myself. I abide by the rules of the DOH campaign. Madali lang naman siyang sundin. It’s really up to me and para makita ito ng public na hindi lang tayo kinuha ng DOH to be the face of a campaign. We have to really do it and be a good example for everyone to emulate.” (In a GMA virtual chat, Alden said that after the week-long work on Bulaga, he goes home to Sta. Rosa, Laguna, and takes the necessary precautions...wearing face mask, face shield, etc.). He said, “I don’t want to take risks even if I don’t feel any symptoms, even if I have a strong immune system. I’m very careful because my grandparents are with us at home. Ayokong mangyari na carrier pala ako ng virus pero asymptomatic baka makahawa ako ng hindi ko alam. Ayokong magpa-kampanti.”

How do you take care of your health (diet, sleep, exercise)?

“Number one priority natin ang diet. ‘Yung exercise hindi nawala. Vitamin C is also very important. I also make sure to have eight hours of sleep because we really have to take care of ourselves first to be able to take care of the people around us.”

With your hands full daily with Bulaga, how do you allot time for your other shows All-Out Sundays and Centerstage?

“Centerstage is not back yet on-air. Ang schedule ko lang naman sa Bulaga is from lunch time to late in the afternoon. After that, I do my other obligations to the shows I’m part of such as All-Out Sundays.”

You are the King of Commercials. Anong criteria mo in accepting a commercial?

“It’s important to believe in the brand. When a campaign or an endorsement is presented to us, we look into it first. We also make sure to suggest some ways on how to make it better and add a touch of my personality into it. I make sure it’s really a collaborative effort between us and the brand. Mas nagiging sincere ‘yung campaign if we work together. Mas maganda ‘yung nagiging result.”

Congrats, you’re a top gamer. How did you become interested in gaming?

“I’ve been a gamer since I was nine. Streaming has always been a dream for me. It’s a different and new world for me. I’ve connected with various people in this venture. Ang saya kasi when you do live streaming parang ikaw talaga ‘yung direktor ng show mo. You really create content that’s why you’re called a video gaming creator. I really like the word creator because it empowers a person into creating and making something good out of what he is doing. It allows me to think of more ideas for my livestream that would engage the viewers and enjoy the stream.”

What have you discovered about yourself during this lockdown?

“May mga taong mas kailangan kong i-prioritize at alagaan bago ang sarili ko. I really believe that when you have more than enough, all the more you need to help. Sabi ni Lord, I’ll bless you kasi alam kong ibabahagi mo rin ‘yan sa mga nangangailangan.”

