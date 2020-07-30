COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: Filipina Mara Soriano reunited with her teddy bear; Ryan in the poster for '6 Underground.'
Mara Soriano via Twitter; Netflix/Released
'Mama bear is home!': Ryan Reynolds thanks everyone who helped find Pinay's lost teddy bear
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 1:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The search for a Filipina's missing teddy bear in Canada is over as Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds declared the "happy news" yesterday. 

In his Twitter account, the "Deadpool" star retweeted the post of Filipina Mara Soriano as she reunited with her lost bear. 

 

 

"In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear," Reynolds wrote. 

Soriano replied to Reynolds' tweet to express her gratitude for the actor's support.

"THANK YOU RYAN! This wouldn't have been possible without your signal boost!" Soriano wrote. 

In a separate tweet, Soriano said two good Samaritans returned the bear, who has her mother's voice. Her mother succumbed to cancer last year. 

"NOT A SINGLE SCRATCH ON HER! Two kind samaritans returned her to us in a safe space, voice is there, just no glasses!!" she wrote. 

Earlier, Reynolds offered $5,000 to anyone who would return the missing teddy bear to the Filipina. 

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds offering $5k for Pinay's lost teddy bear

